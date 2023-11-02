NDP to back Conservative motion about carbon tax pause

NDP MPs are planning to vote in favour of a Conservative motion to exempt all home heating fuels from the carbon tax. “The panicked reaction of Liberals a few days ago, it seemed to be tied to electoral chances more than anything else,” said NDP House Leader Peter Julian at a Thursday press conference covered by CBC News. The Liberals have been facing increased political pressures to extend a carbon tax exemption to fuels such as natural gas and propane after announcing a three-year pause to home heating oil. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on October 26 there will be changes to the carbon tax to help people in rural areas and those who use heating oil to heat their homes.READ MORE: Trudeau drops carbon tax on heating oil, increases rebate for Atlantic Canadians“Today’s announcement is good news for Atlantic Canadians, rural Canadians and people across the country,” said Trudeau.“We are putting more money back into your pocket and making it easier for you to find affordable, long-term solutions to heat your home.”The Liberals said the pause is meant to give Canadians who use oil to heat their homes more time to switch to subsidized electric heat pumps. But Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has accused the Liberals of creating two classes of Canadians by exempting home heating oil and not other fuels.The Conservatives put forward a motion calling on the Canadian government to pause collection of the tax on all home heating fuels. This motion will go to a vote on Monday. The Conservatives are calling on the House of Commons to apply the tax break to all forms of home heating. Poilievre said it is a compromise meant to allow Canadians to vote on the issue in the next election.The NDP has been calling on the government to remove the GST from home heating fuels.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is applauding the NDP for supporting the removal of the carbon tax from all forms of home heating. The CTF is now calling on Liberal MPs to support the motion to provide all Canadians with carbon tax relief.“All Canadians need carbon tax relief this winter,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “The Conservatives and the NDP say they will help all Canadians, now Liberal MPs must do what’s right and vote to remove the carbon tax from everyone’s home heating bills.” “Liberal MPs must stand up for their constituents who are worried about keeping the heat on this winter. The fair and simple solution is for the federal government to give all Canadians carbon tax relief.”Poilievre challenged Trudeau on Wednesday by urging him to call a carbon tax election.READ MORE: Trudeau faces vote on extending ‘home heating’ carbon tax break for all Canadians“Mr. Poilievre has no plan to fight climate change and therefore no plan for the economy,” said Trudeau. A reporter asked Trudeau if he wanted to fight the next election on the carbon tax.