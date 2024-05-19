New rules coming about taking your pet dog into the US

It's going to be more complicated taking your dog into the US as the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates its regulations about taking your pet dog into the country, effective August 1 2024.As laid out on the CDC website, all dogs must: Be at least six months of age at time of entry or return to the United States; have an implanted International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-compatible microchip. implanted prior to any required rabies vaccination. The microchip number must be documented on all required forms and in all accompanying veterinary records.Additionally, all dogs must: appear healthy upon arrival; may not enter the US if they are carrying a disease contagious to people; isolation of the dog, veterinary examination, and additional testing, at the importer’s expense, may be required to determine if the dog has a contagious disease and prevent spread if the dog does not appear healthy upon arrival.Travellers must also have a CDC Dog Import Form receipt. which should be filled out online ideally two to 10 days before arrival, but can also be completed right before travel (even in line at the border crossing) if you have internet access. If the information on the form changes before the dog arrives, you must submit a new form and indicate you are making changes to an existing form. All information, including port of entry where the dog is arriving, must be correct at time of arrival.This form requires you to upload a clear photograph of the dog showing its face and body. Dogs that will be less than one year of age at time of arrival should have the photograph taken within 10 days before arrival. There is no charge to importers for submitting this form.The Canadian Snowbirds Association recommend travellers start the process early in order to gather all of the required documentation and photos. Due to the high volume of applications the CDC receives, it can take up to 30 business days or six weeks for the CDC to process a complete a valid permit application. A complete list of new requirements can be found here,