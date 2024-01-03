New Year means new Liberal taxes, says Scheer

Former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer says the New Year “means new Liberal tax hikes.” “Justin Trudeau adds 4.7% in new taxes to your favourite beverages this year,” tweeted Scheer on Tuesday.“He thinks the solution to fighting a cost of living crisis is to make life more expensive.”.After eight years, Scheer said Trudeau is not worth the cost. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said in 2022 the liquor tax is costing Canadians too much and promised to lower it to help them out. READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre complains about high liquor tax, says he will reduce it“So if you’re tired of paying high carbon tax and high payroll tax and other tax increases that Trudeau has imposed and it’s enough to drive you to drink, well you go out and buy a beer and what do you know,” said Poilievre. “You’re spending even more tax on that, too.”.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) shared its yearly report about the significant tax changes in the New Year on December 19. READ MORE: Taxpayers group warns of federal tax hikes coming in 2024“Tax hikes will give Canadians a hangover in the New Year,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano. On April 1, there will be a 4.7% increase in liquor taxes. Taxes make up about half of the cost of beer, 65% of the cost of wine and more than three-quarters of spirits.