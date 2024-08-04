OPEN HOUSE: Ontario Cottage Country homes with six-figure price discounts

Ontario's once red-hot Cottage Country real estate market has cooled significantly in the last year or so, with a number of lakeside homes now listed with large six figure price discounts. On-line real estate portal Zoocasa highlighted several homes priced at much less that their original asks. .Discounted by more than $300,000.This property in Haliburton features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. A floor-to-ceiling fireplace anchors the main living area that features high ceilings and a screened-in sunroom, this property has spent more than 380 days on the market. Originally listed at over $5,000,000 in 2023, it is now on the market for under $4.7 million..Price drop of more than $700,000Completed in 2022, this 3,500-sq.-ft bungalow features a great room with vaulted ceilings, a custom fireplace and a row of large windows, plus four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It is located close to the towns of Bracebridge, Huntsville, Rosseau and Port Sydney.Listed at more than $2.3 million in 2023, it has ben re-listed for less than $1.7 million a reduction of more than $700,000. .Price reduced more than $1.5 millionA stand out feature is the farmhouse kitchen, with exposed ceiling beams. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and was put on the market in 2022, priced at close to $5 million. It has recently been re-listed for less than $3.3 million, a reduction of more $1.5 million..$500,000 price dropA custom-built bungalow overlooks Georgian Bay and is a 45-minute from Tobermory Harbour. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and an open-concept kitchen, high-end finishings and heated floors throughout. Originally listed at close to $1.7 million in 2023, it is now priced close to $1.2 million..Price reduced by $500,000Listed as a "one-of-a-kind four-season lake house" it features a huge recreation room that once served as a recording studio. it is custom-built for entertainment and relaxation. Featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms, it was first listed at more than $3.4 million in 2023 and is priced at close to $2.9 million..More than $800,000 reduced from original priceWell designed and airy, this large estate property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, overlooking Georgian Bay and the Blue Mountains. Listed at more than $4.8 million last year, it's back on the market for less than $4 million.