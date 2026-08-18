Canadian

Parti Québécois vows no referendum while Trump remains president

PQ Leader St-Pierre Plamondon
PQ Leader St-Pierre Plamondon@PaulPlamondon on X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Referendum
Quebec
Parti Quebecois
Quebec Election
Canpoli
Quebec Independence
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news