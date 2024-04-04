Poll finds Conservatives’ lead over Liberals drops to 12 points

Polls over the last seven months have shown the Conservatives having a consistently massive lead over the Liberals. However, the Conservatives would have a slimmer 12-point advantage over the Liberals if an election were held today, according to a poll conducted by Nanos Research. “Nanos national ballot tracking stands at: CPC 38, LPC 26, NDP 19, BQ 10, GPC 5, PPC 2,” said Nanos Research Chief Data Scientist Nik Nanos in a poll. “Of note, the Conservative advantage over the Liberals has changed from 20 to 12 points as the NDP support has declined in past four weeks.” Nanos Research found the Conservatives have the highest favourability rating at 51.7%. After the Conservatives was the NDP (43.8%), followed by the Bloc Quebecois (43.4%), the Liberals (42.9%), the Greens (30.3%) and the People’s Party of Canada (22.5%). It said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre came in first place for preferred prime minister at 33.4%. After Poilievre was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (21.5%). This was followed by unsure (17%), NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (14.8%), Green leader Elizabeth May (5.3%), and PPC leader Maxime Bernier (2%). While Canada is facing many issues at the moment, inflation finished in first place (12.3%). The environment came in second place (10.9%). Other top issues included healthcare (10.8%), jobs and economy (10.7%), and housing and its cost (10.3%). A poll released by Nanos Research on March 5 shows Poilievre is well on his way to becoming prime minister. READ MORE: Poll shows Tories up by 20 points, Trudeau's Liberals have less than 1% chance of winning next electionThe Conservatives stretched their lead over the Liberals, as it sat at 20%. These results for the Conservatives were the highest it had been for it since former prime minister Stephen Harper won the 2011 election. The poll was conducted using phone interviews with 1,075 Canadian adults over the course of four weeks ending March 29. It has a margin of error of +/- three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.