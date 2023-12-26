Prime minister gets 386,698 lumps of coal on e-petition for his birthday

Canada’s messianic prime minister received nearly 400,000 lumps of coal on his 52nd birthday, which also happened to be Christmas Day.That’s when an electronic petition on Parliament’s website closed with 386,698 people calling on Justin Trudeau to be removed from office.“We the citizens of Canada have lost confidence in Justin Trudeau and the Liberal-NDP coalition,” the online petition reads. “We call on the house for a vote of no confidence. We ask for an election 45 days after the vote if won.”.The e-petition, dubbed 4701, was launched by Melissa Outwater from Peterborough, ON, and sponsored by Peterborough-Kawartha Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri — and has become the most signed petition in Canadian history.It said the Liberal government, and the prime minister specifically, aren’t acting in the best interests of Canadians.“The policies of this government aren’t aligning with the crisis Canada is facing: housing costs, infringement of civil liberties, highest inflation in history, unbalanced immigration policies, taxation to the point of poverty, weakening of our economy by importing natural resources that Canada already has and underutilizes,” it goes on to say.By law, the federal government is obliged to respond in Parliament to any petition with more than 500 electronic signatures within 45 days. .That’s where the giddiness ends. The government is under no obligation to act on it. And even if it were to hold a confidence vote, it still has the support of the NDP and possibly even the Bloc.And in year-end interviews, the prime minister said he has every intention to continue “fighting” for Canadians when the next election is held before 2025.“But there is so much more at stake right now … because what I owe Canadians, and mostly what I owe my kids in fighting every day for a better future, means I am here to stand with Canadians and fight for them every day,” he told Toronto-based OMNI Broadcasting.But that’s not stopping the Conservatives from claiming a moral victory.“The numbers are symbolic in many ways, but they are very valuable because they elevate your voice and they send a message that you are unhappy,” Ferreri said in an online video.