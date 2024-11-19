Canadian

TC Energy boosts natural gas projects after Trump victory

Canada could slip behind its North American
Natural gas is worth hundreds of billions to Canadian governments by 2050 says the CEC.
Natural gas is worth hundreds of billions to Canadian governments by 2050 says the CEC.Western Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Lng

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news