TC Energy boosts natural gas projects after Trump victory

Days after former U.S. President Donald Trump won office, TC Energy’s CEO said the company will double down on natural gas – investing around $1.5 billion across multiple new projects."[Trump] is very focused on affordability,” Francois Poirier told CBC. “He understands the role that energy plays, and energy security, on the international stage.”Many analysts in the U.S. believe abundant and inexpensive energy is a significant part of fixing the affordability problems under the Biden Administration. The Calgary-based TC Energy, a pipeline company, expects demand for natural gas in North America to increase by approximately 40 billion cubic feet per day over the next ten years, propelled by growth in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, reported the Financial Post.The U.S. is the world’s largest LNG exporter despite the Biden Administration pausing LNG export approvals.TC Energy expects LNG exports to triple to over 30 Bcf/d by 2035, from around 13 Bcf/d today, led by a doubling of exports from the U.S. and supported by Canada’s export volumes jumping to five Bcf/d from zero and Mexico’s climbing to three Bcf/d from 0.5 Bcf/d, reported the Financial Post.Poirier said the company’s activity in all three markets helps insulate it from regulatory problems in any one jurisdiction. He said Canada could slip behind its North American peers for market share, wrote the Financial Post.“I see Mexico potentially surpassing Canada as an exporter of LNG to the world in the next decade or so, and we’re excited about wherever the LNG export growth is going to come from,” said Poirier.TC Energy owns natural gas pipelines in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico as well as the Keystone XL project - a proposed 1,900-kilometre oil pipeline that would carry oil from northern Alberta to U.S. crude storage depots in Oklahoma and the Gulf Coast. President Joe Biden cancelled the project on his first day in office. Many in western Canada and the U.S. want Keystone XL revived under the Trump. Alberta Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean told media recently he thinks the Keystone XL pipeline could be revived now that U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump is heading back to the White House, reported the Western Standard’s Jonathan Bradley. “But that’s up to him and his administration the same as it is up to a private sector company to come forward and take that project on,” said Jean.