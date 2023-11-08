UN warns world ‘doubling down’ on fossil fuels, blames Canada

Contrary to pledges to cut fossil fuel production under the Paris climate accords, government policies around the globe amount to a doubling of oil, gas and coal production by 2030, a new report from the United Nations’ Environment Programme (UNEP) revealed on Wednesday.Despite pledges to the contrary, government plans would lead to an increase in global coal production until 2030, while global oil and gas production will continue growing until at least 2050 according to the 2023 Production Gap Report. “In other words, governments are literally doubling down on fossil fuel production; that spells double trouble for people and planet,” UN chief António Guterres said in conjunction with the report’s release..The report urges countries to aim for a near total phase-out of coal by 2040 and a 75% reduction in oil and gas by 2050.While 17 of the 20 countries featured in the report have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions — including Canada — none have committed to reduce coal, oil and gas production in line with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the report said.The projected near-term increase in oil is led by Brazil, Canada, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia and the US — although Canada is the only country among that group to “have begun to develop scenarios for domestic fossil fuel production that are consistent with national or global net-zero or carbon-neutrality targets.”The other ones are Germany, Indonesia, Colombia and China..In Glasgow two years ago, governments around the globe agreed to accelerate efforts towards “the phase-down of unabated coal power,” however the production and use of fossil fuels has still reached record high levels. “Countries must phase out coal by 2030 in OECD countries and 2040 elsewhere. And the G20 must take the lead in ending licensing and funding for new oil and gas,” Guterres added, calling on world leaders to “save humanity from the worst impacts of climate chaos and profit from the extraordinary benefits of renewable energy.”The report's co-authors believe governments with greater capacity to transition away from fossil fuels should aim for more ambitious reductions and help support the transition processes in countries with limited resources.The UN chief thinks that at COP28 — the UN climate summit in Dubai at the end of this month — world leaders must send a clear signal “the fossil fuel age is out of gas… that its end is inevitable," Guterres said.For that to happen, credible commitments to ramp up renewables, phase out fossil fuels and boost energy efficiency are needed to safeguard a just and equitable transition. “Fossil fuels are sending essential climate goals up in smoke. It’s time for change.”