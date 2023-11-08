WATCH: Trudeau mocks Poilievre — tells him to put glasses back on

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said when it comes to climate change, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre “has no plan and no vision.” “Perhaps he should put his glasses back on,” said Trudeau in a Wednesday speech in the House of Commons..The video starts off with Trudeau saying it is shameful Poilievre has no plan to address climate change. “His emphasis on technology to fight climate change means nothing because he is somebody who has been opposing the development of offshore wind technology in Atlantic Canada,” he said. Liberal MPs hooted and applauded Trudeau for about 30 seconds. Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus called on Poilievre to speak. “With or without glasses, I will not lose $54 million on an app that doesn't work,” said Poilievre. This comes after the House of Commons voted 135-186 against a motion calling for the carbon tax to be removed on all sources of home heating on Monday. READ MORE: Liberals, Bloc Quebecois vote down motion against carbon tax“I declare the motion defeated,” said Fergus. Since the Canadian government has implemented a temporary, three-year pause to the carbon tax on home heating oil, Poilievre filed a motion calling on the House of Commons “to extend that pause to all forms of home heating fuels.”