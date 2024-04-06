Canadian

WATCH: Trudeau says carbon tax rebates cover all but those with a mansion, pool or three cars

WATCH: Trudeau says carbon tax rebates cover all but those with a mansion, pool or three cars
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Carbon Tax
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Franco Terrazzano
Trudeau
Kris Sims
Carbon Tax Rebates

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news