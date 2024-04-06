WATCH: Trudeau says carbon tax rebates cover all but those with a mansion, pool or three cars

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to connect with average Canadians about the cost of his carbon tax after comments he made to reporters in Calgary Friday.When asked by reporters if he would meet with provincial premiers who are concerned about the cost of the carbon tax, Trudeau said rebates negate affordability concerns.“If you have a giant mansion and an indoor swimming pool and three big personal cars, it might not cover all of that, but for regular families that are hardworking, it puts more money in their pocket,” Trudeau said Friday.The Parliamentary Budget Officer reports that average Canadian families will be out up to $911 this year, even after accounting for rebates.“Most Canadian families don’t have giant mansions and indoor swimming pools, but they’re still getting hurt by the carbon tax,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “It’s time to get rid of the carbon tax completely.”Terrazzano and colleague Kris Sims show and discuss the clip in a one-minute video below.