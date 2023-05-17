The Intern: Reporter is responsible for delivering news stories and analysis on current events in their assigned areas in a news bureau of the Western Standard. The Intern: Reporter will write copy that is topical, compelling and original.
Intern: Reporters will be trained in critical journalism skills, complete certain required reading materials, and participate in other educational activities.
The Western Standard produces a high volume of news and opinion content on a daily basis.
Reporting and Parameters
The Reporter reports directly to the News Editor or their assigned Bureau Chief.
He or she will have their performance reviewed on an annual basis.
Major Duties and Responsibilities
Write frequent and compelling news copy with a rapid turn-around.
Use the Freedom of Information Act and other tools available to obtain compelling and important content for news copy.
Complete required reading and other educational requirements of the program.
Meet with his or her Bureau Chief and colleagues to assess the direction of their work, develop short-and-long-term goals, and ensure compliance with the Western Standard’s editorial principles.
Maintain awareness and knowledge of the Western Standard’s readership and editorial metrics.
Maintain a reasonable and professional social media presence.
Maintain the integrity, truthfulness, and brand of the company.
Job Requirements
Be a current or recent student in a recognized post-secondary educational institution.
Passion for writing and editing interesting copy.
A portfolio of published copy.
Reasonable knowledge of the media process and industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.