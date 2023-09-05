Now Hiring: Alberta Legislative Reporter/Bureau Chief

Major Duties and Responsibilities

Write frequent and compelling news copy with a rapid turn-around.

Participate in press conferences and other media events to provide relevant and informative copy.

Use the Freedom of Information Act and other tools available to obtain compelling and important content for news copy.

Oversee and edit the copy of the Employees and Contractors in the News Division’s Bureau.

Assist Opinion & Broadcast Editor is the management of opinion columnists related to the News Division’s Bureau.

Meet with the News Editor and subordinate Employees and Contractors to assess the direction of the News Division bureau, develop short-and-long-term goals, and ensure compliance with the Western Standard’s Editorial Principles.

Listen to the viewpoints and reports of the News Division’s bureau Employees and Contractors.

Maintain awareness and knowledge of the Western Standard’s readership and editorial metrics.

Maintain a reasonable and professional social media presence.