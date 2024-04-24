Now Hiring: Summer Intern Reporter (Calgary)

To apply for this position, please send resume and cover letter to careers@westernstandard.news
Position Overview
The Reporter is responsible for delivering news stories and analysis on current events in their assigned areas in a news bureau of the Western Standard. The Reporter will write copy that is topical, compelling and original.
This position will work from the Calgary, Alberta Headquarters of the Western Standard.
The Western Standard produces a high volume of news and opinion content on a daily basis.
Reporting and Parameters
The Reporter reports directly to the News Editor and Calgary Bureau Chief.
He or she will have their performance reviewed on an annual basis.
Major Duties and Responsibilities
• Write frequent and compelling news copy with a rapid turn-around.
• Use the Freedom of Information Act and other tools available to obtain compelling and important content for news copy.
• Meet with his or her Bureau Chief and colleagues to assess the direction of their work, develop short-and-long-term goals, and ensure compliance with the Western Standard’s Editorial Principles.
• Maintain awareness and knowledge of the Western Standard’s readership and editorial metrics.
• Maintain a reasonable and professional social media presence.
• Maintain the integrity, truthfulness, and brand of the Company.
Job Requirements
• Enrolled in or recently completed a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism or communications.
• A desire to start a career in journalism.
• Passion for writing and editing interesting copy.
• A portfolio of copy.
• Strong knowledge of the media process and industry.
• Excellent communications and research skills.
• Self-starting.
To apply for this position, please send resume and cover letter to careers@westernstandard.news