Toronto has a long history of scandalous mayors who left their mark on city politics. One evening in 1838 John Powell, who served the interests of the Upper Canada elites, went to town to investigate rebel activity. While on patrol he was captured and was being taken to rebel headquarters when he pulled out a pistol and shot one of his captors, Captain Anthony Anderson. He also shot at rebel leader Mackenzie but his pistol misfired.
Powell was deemed a hero for his actions and was unanimously elected city mayor.
The charismatic and colourful Allan Lamport often sided with the “little guy” and spoke about toeing the line on City Hall profligacy. In late 1954, stories began to circulate that Lamport had booked a suite in the Royal York hotel and spent thousands of dollars on room service, booze and entertaining friends and business allies without city council approval. Critics accused him of running City Hall from his Royal York suite.
As the scandal died down Lamport was quoted as saying: “There was nothing mysterious about this suite.” “It was none of anyone’s business. I don’t think any mayor should be called upon to make explanations for his actions.”
When the squeaky clean John Tory took over from mayor Rob Ford's highwire act — Ford had come to power by railing against the "gravy train and downtown elites” and was forced to resign when his problems came to light and a video of him smoking crack was made public — he promised Torontonians good governance: "Tonight, we begin the work on building one Toronto — a prosperous, fair, respected and caring Toronto."
"Together, like never before, we begin building Toronto the Great,” he told his supporters.
Late on a Friday night, after much discussion with his crisis team that felt he could not continue, Tory took to the podium and resigned in the sex in the city scandal. He confessed to having a relationship with a direct report, “in a way that did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family man.... I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part,” Tory said.
Over the years Tory has honed his skills as a well-connected establishment player in the world of business and broadcasting. However, in the topsy-turvy world of politics, he struggled to gain his footing often relying more on ambition than on great political instinct.
He ran for mayor in 2003 and lost. In the 2007 provincial election he lost to a prevaricating Dalton McGuinty and the Liberal party, due to his supporting public funding for faith-based schools. From day one of the provincial campaign and for two weeks, McGuinty and the Liberals seized on Tory’s policy weakness and visited public schools to extol the virtues of the public school system. It drew the media in like bees to honey and the controversy ended his chance at becoming Premier of Ontario.
The sex in the city bombshell will not only redefine John Tory’s political legacy but also create a new chapter in Toronto’s future that is fraught with peril. Just when the province gave the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa greater power to be able to propose and amend laws with only one-third of the council vote needed to get laws passed and take control of the city’s whopping $65 billion budget, Tory threw it all away for an office dalliance.
“The relationship began during Covid-19 pandemic and ended by mutual consent earlier this year,” he declared.
Toronto is Canada’s largest city and it is in disarray: snarled-up traffic, skyrocketing cost of living, owning a home is a pipe dream for most people, rising inflation, increasing homelessness and violent attacks in subways and on the streets, and crumbling infrastructure are making TO appear more like Gotham.
Tory will be missed, as he was a skilful and shrewd manager of the city’s coffers keeping property tax increases at around the rate of inflation for most of his 8 years in office. He also had the right touch, to keep the left-wing progressives at bay, thereby preventing any coup d’état.
A sullen faced Tory returned to City Hall to oversee budget discussions and things turned chaotic. Protesters forced the council into recess several times. A protester shouted: "I'm sorry, Mr. Tory, you do not get to speak, we do not trust your integrity.” A group in unison beamed: "House the homeless, feed the poor, kick John Tory out the door."
Tory’s romantic indiscretion is a dream for the progressive left as they have been out of power for 16 years and are salivating for a chance to rule and now believe the circumstances are ripe to take the mayor’s chair… and radically push for higher property taxes… increased social services… defunding the police…and more climate change action.
Tory was first elected on the promise of good government. He leaves behind a mess and he is being swept away into the dustbin of historical scandal...
