John Tory

Former Toronto mayor John Tory

 Courtesy of CBC News

Toronto has a long history of scandalous mayors who left their mark on city politics. One evening in 1838 John Powell, who served the interests of the Upper Canada elites, went to town to investigate rebel activity. While on patrol he was captured and was being taken to rebel headquarters when he pulled out a pistol and shot one of his captors, Captain Anthony Anderson. He also shot at rebel leader Mackenzie but his pistol misfired.

John Powell

Toronto mayor John Powell, 1838.

Powell was deemed a hero for his actions and was unanimously elected city mayor.

Allan Lamport

Toronto mayor Allan Lamport 'ran the city from the Royal York.'

