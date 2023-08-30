Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said because of increased winds additional evacuation alerts were put in place and extra crews spent the night stationed in affected neighbourhoods, monitoring the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
"The wildfire did not affect any additional homes last night, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said.
"Fire fighting efforts are expected to continue over the coming weeks and the West Kelowna Fire Department and RDCO Fire Services are in regular contact with the BC Wildfire Service to ensure appropriate resources are allocated to the wildfire at all times."
As fire fighting efforts continue, officials said residents should expect to see smoke and flames from the fire, as well as the regular movement of fire equipment.
"Fire activity is especially visible at dusk and can be seen from across the lake," Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said.
As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, it is estimated 487 properties are under Evacuation Order, while 21,077 properties are under Evacuation Alert.
The Emergency Operations Centre said it expects to adjust orders and alerts as conditions change and hazards are assessed and mitigated.
Property visits in evacuation order areas are being organized for property owners whose homes are uninhabitable. Information about resident tours will be released shortly.
"The public is reminded, for their safety and that of fire crews, not to enter areas under an Evacuation Order," Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said.
"Many areas still exist where active firefighting is underway and ongoing dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose risks."
As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources at cordemergency.ca to aid in a safe return.
"Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and subscribe to receive e-updates," Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said.
The two-week-old McDougall Creek wildfire is still listed as being out of control and is currently sized at 12,634 hectares, the same size it was on Sunday.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
