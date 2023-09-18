Kamel El-Cheikh

Kamel El-Cheikh 

 Courtesy Darstv/YouTube

One Million March for Children organizer Kamel El-Cheikh said he organized the cross-Canada event taking place on Wednesday to protect children. 

“Obviously, there’s an appetite for a certain agenda to sexualize kids in the schools as young as four-years-old,” said El-Cheikh in a Sunday interview. 

(2) comments

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

I support this One Million March for Children.

Why would the unions organize against parents? This is outside their mandate to protect their workers.

The unions are telling their members to attend a counter protest and wear masks so that the union members cannot be identified. This is wrong on so many levels.

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

Why are unions counter protesting the One Million March? I don't know what the motivation is other than to pretend that unions are doing something. They have been watching Trudeau I guess. Looking like they are doing something is more important than doing something.

Report Add Reply

