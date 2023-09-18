Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
One Million March for Children organizer Kamel El-Cheikh said he organized the cross-Canada event taking place on Wednesday to protect children.
“Obviously, there’s an appetite for a certain agenda to sexualize kids in the schools as young as four-years-old,” said El-Cheikh in a Sunday interview.
“Some of that has been happening without the consent of parents and what we’re saying to Canada and governments and special interest groups is kids belong to Canada’s parents until they’re 18 and then after that, they can do whatever they like.”
El-Cheikh said parents have the right under the Canadian Constitution to teach their children whatever they want. He questioned why teachers are sexualizing children.
Having grown up in the Canadian school system, he said he knows what its curriculum should look like. When children go to school, he said they should be learning science, geography, math and history.
He said the job teachers should do is prepare students for the workforce. He does not want them talking about subjects such as masturbation.
People used to recognize they had freedom of religion, the right to practice in a congregation or building and the right to engage with the media about it because of the Canadian Constitution. That has changed in the last few years, so he has decided to push back.
While he wants one million people to participate, he said he thinks there is going to be well above that. This is based on the algorithms and what he has observed in conversations in which he has engaged.
He accused the unions that will be counter protesting the One Million March of representing the opinion of one group. That opinion is the one belonging to radical sexual minorities.
He called for the unions to backtrack their words and allow the protests to happen. If they are going to counter protest the families, he said they should “expect a counter in every one of your activities.”
The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) said on September 11 it was strategizing on how to counteract the One Million March.
OFL President Patty Coates sent a letter to various union entities about action being required to respond to the protests.
Coates said the ultra-conservative right has “planned nationwide events to protest teaching content in schools under the guise of protecting children.”
When El-Cheikh was a child, he said he wanted his parents and was vulnerable. He made stupid decisions, but he depended on them to guide and raise him.
What the One Million March will be doing is pulling the children’s rights rhetoric out of the mainstream narrative. It will be advocating for parents to control their children until they are 18.
El-Cheikh concluded by saying it will be about “saying to teachers go back to teaching math and science and everything else and just respect the right of parents.”
“We started a culture, we opened a can of worms, that made parents from coast-to-coast very angry to the point that they’re going to show the nation on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 at 9 a.m. that they are the rightful guardians to their kids because they brought them life,” he said.
I support this One Million March for Children.
Why would the unions organize against parents? This is outside their mandate to protect their workers.
The unions are telling their members to attend a counter protest and wear masks so that the union members cannot be identified. This is wrong on so many levels.
Why are unions counter protesting the One Million March? I don't know what the motivation is other than to pretend that unions are doing something. They have been watching Trudeau I guess. Looking like they are doing something is more important than doing something.
