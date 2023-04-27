The Sun

Hope you have your AC ready.

That’s because climate models are predicting a scorcher of a summer this year in northern latitudes, including, but not limited to, Western Canada. We can be so lucky.

La Niña
El Niño
Global warming
Global warming anomalies

Shaun Polczer is the Energy Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

Majder
Majder

Sounds like we are going to have a nice warm summer in Calgary, none too soon.

free the west
free the west

Hot and dry, enough rain for the farmers (preferably at night) and that about sounds about good to me.

