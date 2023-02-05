The Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan which debuted in December, holds the title of most hours viewed across any Netflix documentary in a premiere week. It also debuted at No. 2 on Netflix’s English-language TV charts and appeared in the Top 10 in 85 countries.
Netflix says 28 million households tuned into the docuseries and many of those people watching may have thought the mansion in which the shows were shot was owned by the couple, but it is not.
It is, however, on the market for US$33.5 million and has been for more than a year, so if you’re thinking of buying it, bid low.
Built in 2006, the 14,000-sq.-ft. Mediterranean-style mansion is locatedin Montecito, California, featuring six bedrooms and a regal great room with chandelier and arched windows, where Meghan was extensively filmed for the show’s interviews.
Amenities include a pool, hot tub, bar, gym, game room and a theatre.
The home’s grounds cover two acres, featuring multiple terraces with ocean and mountain views. Walkways are surrounded by lush vegetation including year-round flowers, soaring palm trees accent vines, a vegetable garden, citrus orchards and even a chicken coop for fresh eggs.
The chicken coop might have inspired Harry and Meghan to come up with the name “Archie’s Chick Inn,” the famous coop that Meghan showed off to Oprah in their TV special.
Montecito has long been a favourite escape for the wealthy and though the home in the documentary isn’t theirs, the Duke and Duchess are not far away.
After stepping down from their royal duties and a brief stay on Vancouver Island, they moved to Montecito in 2020. As reported in the documentary, Tyler Perry offered his own home and security services to Harry and Meghan after the royal family withdrew all financial support.
They now live in a similar Montecito estate about 3.5 miles away, that measures 9,000 square feet that they bought more than two years ago for US$14.6 million. It boasts has nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a swimming pool and a tennis court. Think what they could have had if that financial support wasn’t withdrawn.
The Netflix mansion home is listed with Ryan Malmsten of Santa Barbara Brokers.
