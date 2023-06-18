RIFLE, CO: Most oil patch types have heard of hydraulic fracturing. But nukes?
On a lonely, windy plateau some 10,000 feet above sea level in northern Colorado there’s a small, nondescript plaque that marks the spot of what would come to be one of the world’s first — and most notorious — frack jobs of all time.
It was called Project Rulison. And it was there, about a dozen miles from the small Rocky Mountain town of Rifle that engineers lowered a 43-kiloton nuclear device with twice the explosive power of either Fat Man or Little Boy some 8,426 feet below the surface of a high mountain meadow to see what would happen.
It was part of ‘Project Plowshares’, a program to use nuclear weapons for peaceful purposes that took its name from Isaiah 2/4: “And they will beat their swords into plowshares.”
The idea of using nukes for non-military purposes was first raised by President Dwight D Eisenhower in his famous ‘Atoms for Peace’ speech in 1953. By the 1960s petroleum engineers determined the presence of substantial quantities of natural gas in the tight Mesa Verde shales.
The idea was to free it by using explosives to break the rock and allow the gas to flow. It’s standard practice these days, but in the 1960s it was a huge technical challenge.
Fracking had been established in oil wells since the 1950s using nitroglycerin but the quantity required to break shale raised both safety, as well as cost concerns. That’s because the sheer volume of the chemical to create the TNT equivalent of a 50-kiloton yield is about 23 billion gallons, or nearly 35,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Nitroglycerin is highly sensitive and would have required hundreds, if not thousands of highly specialized refrigerated trucks to haul up a narrow — and bumpy — mountain road.
The solution? The US Department of Energy managed to fit a miniaturized nuke into a device about the size of a conventional production packer that could be lowered down hole using a regular drill string. It was brilliant, a real feat of engineering.
And at a fraction of the cost. Houston-based Austral Oil and partner CER Geonuclear Corp. footed 90% of the $30 million bill — an astronomical sum at the time — while the federal Atomic Energy Commission picked up the rest.
All that was left was to set it off. What could possibly go wrong?
On Sept. 10, 1969, a group of scientists, congressmen and onlookers — including protestors — caught wind. People came out into the streets as souvenir hawkers sold T-shirts and ice cream.
And then…
By all accounts the Earth shook, both figuratively and literally. Residents of nearby towns along the I-70 corridor felt the ground tremble as chimneys crumbled and pantry jars fell off shelves.
Closer to the blast site, it “was like a train rushing up the canyon” according to a local magazine article. At Ground Zero, the protesters — who were lying flat pretending to be ‘dead’ — were lifted off the ground, according to the Aspen Daily News.
“We were lying face to face at an angle. There was this long, low rumble that came through the earth. And then we were lifted eight inches off the ground when the shock wave hit us.”
Rockslides closed roads for miles around. It was the Associated Press 1969 Story of the Year.
Miraculously, no one was hurt. Even more miraculous, the experiment worked. Beyond anyone’s wildest expectations.
That’s because the detonation produced extremely high temperatures that vaporized more than 400 feet of rock, temporarily creating a cavity surrounded by a fractured area extending outward from the detonation point. Shortly after the blast, the overlying fractured rock collapsed into the void space creating a rubble-filled collapse chimney that filled with gas.
A sidetrack re-entry was drilled into the sag feature, which subsequently released a half a billion cubic feet of pressurized methane, constrained by the production equipment.
The results were encouraging enough to proceed with three more tests in Colorado and New Mexico before the program was discontinued in 1976.
The only problem? The gas was radioactive, at a time when the anti-nuke and environmental movements were taking hold. Project Rulison resulted in a suite of restrictive environmental legislation that effectively prevented a repeat and required the companies to clean up the site.
The main contaminant is tritium, which has a half-life in water of about 12 years and decays into non radioactive helium, according to the Department of Energy website.
Decades of subsequent testing — which lasted until 2008 — uncovered no evidence of surface or ground water contamination although it is still illegal to drill below 6,000 feet within a half-mile exclusion zone.
These days the unincorporated town of Rulison below is host to a world-class golf course and resort known as Battlement Mesa, a rehabilitated natural gas field formerly operated by Exxon.
With the advent of modern hydraulic fracturing technology drilling has returned to the region and the ranges straddling the Continental Divide have become a major gas producing region called the Piceance, containing five of the top 50 gas fields in the Lower 48. According to the US Geological Survey, it holds about 66 trillion cubic feet of gas.
And to think it all started with a blast.
