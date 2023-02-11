Big Sugar

Gordon Johnson, who founded Big Sugar, in full throat... This article marks a revisiting of the discussion Western Standard was engaged in via past articles, about the Big Sugar classic 'All hell for a basement' becoming an anthem for Alberta. (See below for link.) Some have also argued that it could best be described as a classic Newfie sea-shanty.

 Youtube

Big Sugar’s anthem “All Hell for a Basement” soldiers on two decades since  as Western Standard revisits its worthiness as a 2023 Alberta anthem.

The song is interesting because it highlights the 150-year legacy of the westward dream in search of life of owning a homestead.

