Big Sugar’s anthem “All Hell for a Basement” soldiers on two decades since as Western Standard revisits its worthiness as a 2023 Alberta anthem.
The song is interesting because it highlights the 150-year legacy of the westward dream in search of life of owning a homestead.
For many Newfies, their travels to Alberta in search of work is immortalized in “All Hell for a Basement.”
The song has taken on a life of its own, and is still a huge hit in regions like Alberta and the Maritimes. The song seems so relevant there’s talk about the adoption of the tune as an anthem for Alberta.
I had a chance to ask Big Sugar frontman Gordie Johnson more about the true meaning of the song, as many think it’s specifically about the Alberta oil sands. He explained the song was not specifically about the oil sands, but rather the adventure of Newfoundlanders in the nineties fleeing a failed cod fishing industry in search of plentiful oil jobs.
People noticed when immigrants from other countries like Vietnam, Syria, and Afghanistan arrived, but the eastern provinces immigration went largely unnoticed.
Although the song is very popular, it wasn’t always clear sailing for the song and the future of Big Sugar back in 2001. The tune ruffled a lot of feathers upon its release, for various reasons.
“The song never got released as a single on a major label, did you know that?” Johnson said. “There were arguments about it, and it's part of why I put Big Sugar down for 10 years.”
Originally, record executives didn't want to release the song as a single as they thought it was too politically charged. They believed the Alberta setting of the song would turn away the rest of Canada. Johnson says he now has the last laugh due to the song's success. He gets a kick out of continued royalty cheques rolling in when another band covers his song and said the song is still played live every night, to the delight of the crowds.
Recently, the song reached almost epic status in the Maritimes. It’s become such a force of nature that many performers now believe it’s much older than it really is, perhaps even by centuries.
“There's no greater thrill for me when I hear authentic Newfoundland musicians light up into “All Hell for a Basement,” Johnson said.
I was burning to know. What does Johnson think of the “Hell for a Basement” being christened as an Alberta anthem in 2023?
“I can't interpret the song for people, I can only write it,” he replied. He explained places that were united tended to have longer legacies, but being proud of regional identities is a good idea, too.
Big Sugar was always a band that charted its own course and celebrated its own individuality as a hard blues-based rock group in spite of the grunge hard rock that was popular in the nineties.
According to Johnson, the sound of Big Sugar happened quite organically.
“We never thought it would be cool to mix some reggae with the blues in our music. We didn't have that conversation,” he said.
Big Sugar toured Canada in December 2022, landing in Calgary at the Palace Theatre on Dec. 26, 2022. They played two full sets of Big Sugar classics, and the entirety of their 1998 release, Heated. As per usual, they started off their second set with the barn burner “All Hell for a Basement.”
Throughout the Big Sugar set, one thing was for certain: As the world gets more and more politically divided and unpredictable, the wild history of “All Hell for a Basement” will remain firmly in the bedrock of Canadian history.
Whether you regard the song as an anthem for Alberta or a classic Maritime sea shanty, the timeless anthems of big sugar will surely echo forward for another 25 years.
