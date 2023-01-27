It was reportedly the strangest flight ever flown by an Air Force One jetliner. And it has forever been enshrined, in UFO conspiracy history. A man who served on the plane, looking after the needs of presidents, recounted it on his death bed.
The jet landed at a secret base, somewhere in the US southwest. It carried a group of high-ranking US generals, from various services.
As he looked out the window, he saw a terrifying sight. A flying saucer and a group of alien greys, waiting patiently for the meeting. According to his story, the generals met with the aliens, a deal was struck, and the entire thing was filmed.
He said it was a strange base … built into the side of a mountain in the desert, with sliding doors coloured the same as the mountain.
Which suggests it was Area S4 within Area 51, in the Nevada desert.
Nevertheless, we probably will never know. We do know, however, that President Jimmy Carter was shown the film, and emerged from the room devastated.
But let’s go back a bit.
According to a report in Simple Flying, in 1943 US President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first president to fly while in office. This first presidential flight was a bit less glamorous than those of today as Roosevelt did not have a designated plane. He flew across the Atlantic Ocean to Casablanca in a Boeing 314 Clipper.
As the years went on and air travel became a standard means of transportation for the president, the official designation Air Force One came to be. Air Force One is a radio call sign assigned to any aircraft transporting the president, rather than a specific aircraft itself.
The Boeing VC-137C designated SAM 26000 — the one that took JFK to Dallas in 1963 and carried his body out of Dallas three hours and three minutes later — is arguably the most iconic single aircraft in history.
Before JFK's Air Force One, presidential planes were far more utilitarian, mostly slightly glorified civil aircraft drafted into commander-in-chief duty.
Dwight Eisenhower was the first president to fly in planes specifically designated "Air Force One" — three Boeing VC-137B, derived from the 707 commercial transport.
According to ThePointsGuy.com, a year into Kennedy administration, the style-conscious Jacqueline Kennedy and Jack as well, saw an opportunity to turn the lackluster presidential plane into a symbol of American power.
They tapped hugely influential industrial designer Raymond Loewy (who claimed credit for the design of Lucky Strikes, the Lincoln Continental and, more controversially, the Coca-Cola bottle) to reinvent Air Force One.
Loewy softened the look of the presidential plane and made it look far less military or industrial. He also came up with new livery, stamping the presidential seal on the fuselage, putting the Stars and Stripes on the tail, and choosing a daring overall paint scheme of red and gold.
President Kennedy loved it, except for one detail: He wanted the colours to be blue and silver instead of red and gold. (Depending on the source, it was because blue was his favourite colour, or because he thought red and gold smacked of something more appropriate to a monarchy.)
It's the same design that Air Force One uses today.
Which brings us to the issue of the day.
The two existing Air Force Ones, VC-25As, are awaiting retirement but could be waiting a few more years yet.
Thursday this week marked the 33rd anniversary of the first Air Force One Boeing 747 delivery on January 26th, 1990.
Since that date, two 747-200B models, classified by the Air Force as the VC-25A, are still in use today. However these aircraft are growing old and antiquated, placing in the top 20 oldest active 747s, Simple Flying reported.
Boeing is currently working on retrofitting two undelivered 747-8 aircraft to replace the older variants.
The two replacement aircraft will be the latest generation Boeing 747-8. These aircraft will be designated as VC-25B by the Air Force, sharing much in common with their predecessors.
The new airplanes' defence systems will be updated from the current specifications with modern technology to make them more accurate and reliable.
The jets' communication systems will also be enhanced, guaranteeing rapid, secure communications. Being the newest 747 model, these planes are far more efficient, giving the aircraft increased range while lowering operating costs, the report said.
Further classified features will be added to the aircraft to enhance safety and capability that were not present in the past model.
Sources also told The Western Standard, that security detection measures will be provided by CEIA S.p.A., the secretive Italian security giant that also serves the White House and the US Secret Service with state-of-the-art equipment.
I met with a leading executive, at Eurosatory 2022 in Paris, at the CEIA booth, but when asked this question, comment was refused.
No journalist, has ever cracked this important organization, to date.
One downside critics have pointed out is that the aircraft will not have air-to-air refueling capabilities, Simple Flying reported. While adding the feature may seem as simple as adding a fuel port on the airplane's nose, it is much more complicated than that.
Boeing would need to connect the extra fuel port to the fuel system, meeting the relevant certification standards, the report said.
This would entail making further large adjustments throughout parts of the aircraft's fuselage adjusting the weight and balance of the aircraft.
While major changes for a refueling system aren't on the table, we do know that the new Air Force Ones will come with inbuilt airstairs, allowing the president to board and leave the aircraft via the cargo deck at airports that don't have the infrastructure to support a Boeing 747.
While in office, President Trump decided that the aircraft would wear a radical new design, based on the colours of the American flag.
The reaction to this decision to usurp JFK was mixed, to say the least.
While President Biden didn't want to address the issue at the start of his administration, it has since been revealed that he would revert to the original colour scheme, due to increased costs associated with the new scheme.
At least, that is the official story.
The cost to retrofit both planes is an estimated US$3.9 billion.
Boeing has been working on the project for several years now and has stated that the earliest the project may be completed is mid-2025.
The two 747s in use today carry tail number 28000 and 29000, the report said.
They are highly modified to withstand various attacks and remain in the air for days if needed.
The exact specifications and capabilities of the airplane's defence systems are classified. However, a few of the general defensive capabilities are public information, including advanced antimissile systems.
It also has systems capable of jamming missile tracking signals breaking the missile's connection with the aircraft.
Additionally, the aircraft is protected from electromagnetic damage that would fry the electronics of a standard aircraft.
This type of damage comes from an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that can come from a nuclear blast.
This means that Air Force One will remain airborne even if everything else goes dark. The VC-25As can act as a flying Whitehouse if needed.
The aircraft also contains two to three days' worth of provisions.
