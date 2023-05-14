Tarpon Island house

Tarpon Island house

 Courtesy CNBC

If you want to see the most expensive real estate market in North America, you need to travel to Palm Beach to see a home listed for US$218 million (about CAD$295.7 million).

We can save you the trip.

Tarpon Island sitting area

Tarpon Island sitting area
Tarpon Island bathroom

Tarpon Island bathroom
Tarpon Island dock

Tarpon Island dock
Tarpon Island

Tarpon Island

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.