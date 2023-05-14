If you want to see the most expensive real estate market in North America, you need to travel to Palm Beach to see a home listed for US$218 million (about CAD$295.7 million).
We can save you the trip.
This 21,400-sq.-ft. mansion sits on 2.2 acres on the private, surrounded by inter-coastal waterways.
Inside are 11 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, two swimming pools, a five-car garage, tennis court, hair salon, library, wine room, at-home gym, elevator, and indoor spa with its own massage room and sauna.
Yep, everything including the kitchen sink, in the kitchen.
According to CNBC, if the mansion sells at list, it will be the most expensive home ever sold in Florida.
“Developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners bought 10 Tarpon Isle for US$85 million in 2021, built a brand new house, turned the existing structure into a guest house, and added a giant pool, tennis courts and other amenities and have now relisted the property,” reports CNBC.
“I paid $85 million without a hesitation because there’s only one of them,” said Glaser said. “You watch art, they sell. There’s a Mercedes 300 SLR that just sold for $142 million. That’s what this is, it’s a one of one.”
The original home on the island was built in 1940s and Glaser said he saw the potential immediately.
“I came over the bridge, I saw the two trees and I said, ‘Guys, let’s knock down the garage and the guest house and the maid’s quarters and let’s build a brand-new house,’” he said, adding the new main house is more than 9,000 sq. ft.
Unlike many Palm Beach mansions, which are Mediterranean-styled giants festooned with gold carvings and mahogany, Tarpon Isle is a study in modern simplicity, where the star of the home is sweeping water views on all four sides, says CNBC.
“The master bedroom suite is a large complex of closets, bathrooms and sitting areas,” said Glaser. “The larger of two bathrooms is a temple of white Italian marble, covering the floors, countertops, ceiling and oversized shower. A large soaking tub perched in front of the windows overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway.”
“It’s the best bathroom I ever did. My wife picked it, and she did an incredible job. I’ve never seen anything like this bathroom.”
Running along the south side of the mansion is a new 98-ft. pool, overlooking views of the water. The large dock can accommodate multiple boats or a mega-yacht. Resort-like amenities in the guest house include a spa, massage room, salon and entertainment area.
“That’s the way we designed it,” Glaser said. “When people come to Palm Beach they bring their families, they’re on vacation.”
“Granted, $218 million is an ambitious price, even for Palm Beach.” says CNBC. “The record sale in the enclave was Oracle founder Larry Ellison’s $173 million purchase of billionaire Jim Clark’s oceanfront estate last year.”
The average sale price in Palm Beach is nearly $13 million, according to listing agency, Douglas Elliman.
“Many homes saw their prices more than triple during the pandemic as ultra-wealthy buyers from the Northeast fled to Florida, and the coveted properties in Palm Beach in particular,” said Christopher Leavitt, of Douglas Elliman, who is listing the property alongside Christian Angle Real Estate, adding “interest in the property has been strong, especially from hedge fund managers and finance chiefs looking to relocate south.”
“The buyer of this home is someone who wants the one and only private island on the island of Palm Beach, surrounded 360 degrees by water, accessible by your boat or a private bridge,” Leavitt said. “It’s somebody who wants that one property that no one else has, that one trophy property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.