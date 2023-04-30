PSSST! Wanna live next door to Trump

You could be Donald Trump’s neighbour, living in a Palm Beach Florida mansion, located next door to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago beach club and, as an “approved occupant,” you will be granted access to the beach club.
And you don’t need to buy the place; it’s for rent, but that’s where it gets complicated.
The rent is US$195,000 a month.
The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 10,000-sq.-ft. mansion, with unobstructed Atlantic Ocean views and 200 feet of water frontage, previously listed for $49 million, $59 million and, in terms of rent, for $208,000 a month over the past few years.
Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties, who listed the mansion, wouldn’t elaborate to Bloombergregarding what “approved occupant” means, but did note “It’s the perfect house for someone who wants to try out Palm Beach.”
“The two-storey, Bermuda-style property was built in 1956, but has been thoroughly updated in the decades since,” says Brant. “It boasts a patio, a pool, an oceanfront balcony, a sunroom, a family room and a library, among other amenities.”
Trump’s elder sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are listed as officers of that limited liability company.
According to Trump’s financial disclosure filing, a requirement for his 2024 presidential bid, the property turns a yearly profit of between $1 and $5 million and is worth more than $50 million, Bloomberg reported.
But that rent. Maybe having the secret service for protection could close the deal.
