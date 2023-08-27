The accounts of a Swift Current grandmother highlight how Canadians have interpreted responses to the pandemic very differently, causing divisions between family and friends.
Debbie Wall, married with three children and three grandchildren, from Swift Current, said she earnestly looked into matters after the pandemic hit. Her conclusions put her at odds with others.
“I got into it right from the beginning with the masking — a lot of research on that. I knew right away, this was just a crock. It was BS, so I tried to fill in the rest of the family.”
Wall said her parents told her she was “brainwashed and foolish” for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I told them what I had found out about these vaccines…and we were just totally thrown out at Christmas. Like, we couldn't get together with them at Christmas or anything.”
Wall said her parents dropped off a Christmas card but refused an invitation to come inside.
“They said, 'Well, no. The government says we're not supposed to be at each other's houses.' I think well, whatever, we're not worried about it. We go to whoever's place.”
The friction over all things COVID-19 continued after the pandemic subsided, something Wall partly blames on legacy media.
“I just told Mom, ‘You shouldn't be watching CBC, CTV, Global. They're all programmed. They're telling you what the government has told them to say.’"
“I said, ‘Trudeau paid them $600 million to shut their mouths, so they're not going to tell you the truth. This is a depopulation plan. That's what this is about.’ And all I got was blank stares and some rolling of the eyes.”
Wall says television programming is exactly that. Networks tell-a-vision and program the masses.
“TV — it's programming. You're programming your mind because they're telling a vision, what they want you to believe,” she said.
“Good is evil and evil is good right now. That’s what it is.”
Last Christmas, Wall hosted her parents for breakfast. It was the last one she would spend with her 89-year-old father.
“My dad wasn't looking very good. It was just strange to all of a sudden hear my mom sort of attack my dad. She was sarcastic and she pointed at him and she says, 'And that guy there just went and got a booster and a flu shot.' She was angry at him that he did that,” she recalled.
Wall found the comment strange, given her mom had seemed to support such injections in the past.
Researchers Edward Dowd and Denis Rancourt testified to the National Citizens Inquiry that excess deaths have followed time periods following the rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines.
Health Canada and other agencies have given much more conservative accounts of direct consequences. A report from Public Health Ontario on Aug. 13 found there were 1,255 “serious” adverse reactions among 38 million doses given.
Reuters fact-checkers addressed one meme claiming the World Economic Forum founder, Klaus Schwab, predicted “organized epidemics.” However, the excerpt was shown to not be from Schwab’s book COVID-19, the Great Reset, but in fact from the John Coleman book, “The Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300.”
Reuters also said Bill Gates has been misunderstood for comments made at a TED Talk in 2010, saying population growth was a threat to the planet.
“Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, ten or 15%,” he said.
Gates’ apparent premise was that the better maternal health is, the less women tend to have children, perhaps because they are confident their children will survive.
Whatever the case, Wall did not find it coincidental that her father died Dec. 31. Her mother called around 5 a.m. to say her husband of 64 years was dead.
“We go over there and here's Dad laying on the floor. But he must have just died standing there. When they turned him over, he still had a chocolate in his hand. So he was up eating chocolates at night. It was still in his hand and it had melted,” she said.
Wall had watched the commentary of embalmers in the 2022 documentary Died Suddenly. So, she asked the funeral home director prior to embalming to tell her if he found anything odd.
“He said, ‘I found all those thick white clots in your dad that we're only finding in the vaccinated. You were absolutely correct. I can tell you this because you asked me. If you hadn't asked me I would have just been quiet."
"As an owner of a funeral home, we're allowed to talk about what we do here and our business, but for me to go publicly and speak out about what I'm seeing, they will shut me down,'" Wall recalled.
“Another thing he told me that was shocking was, ‘Did you realize he said that the government has asked all funeral homes when a deceased person comes in, that they do a COVID test on them?’ I couldn't believe it. He said, ’If they test positive for COVID, they label that death as COVID. That's how they keep the numbers up.’”
Such claims echo those made by Ontario funeral director Laura Jeffrey in testimony to the NCI.
She said in January 2021, she “started seeing the return blood would have little tiny pieces of [a] clot in it sticking to the embalming table,” Jeffrey recalled. In later months, such clots became large blockages so common she had to change the way she did embalming.
Jeffrey said this was “a whole new anomaly” and one she thought higher authorities should be looking into.
“If you see an anomaly in a pattern, whose job is it to call that out? Because it's not my job. It's someone that's got a much higher pay grade and much more power than I would. I'm just an embalmer. Why am I here? There should be other people here,” she said.
Wall said she “very gently” tried to tell her mother what the funeral director told her, but found no openness.
“She got very angry and threatened to hire a lawyer to sue the funeral home. I knew that was a crock. I knew she wouldn't do that. But it was just a way of saying ‘[The director is] lying. That's not true.’”
Wall said some relationships within her extended family seem to have “grown apart” since the pandemic began, perhaps due to her household’s opposition to the vaccines.
“They know where we stand with these vaccinations. We've tried to tell them, but it's like they don't want to listen. They believe what the TV has said,” Wall said.
“I think there's probably a lot of people out there that have second guessed it now and have second thoughts. But, some will admit it, and I'm sure there's lots that will never want to admit that they made a boo-boo.”
Recently, Wall attended a fundraiser in Wymark, Sask. for local trucker and Ottawa convoy leader, Chris Barber. Nearly 500 people attended the BBQ fundraiser for his legal expenses. While is a hero to some, Wall says some are adamantly opposed to him.
“[Beforehand, someone said], 'Oh, well, for sure, the police are going to show up there. And I hope they do.' And I'm thinking, well, bring it on. What are we gonna get arrested for, renting a rink?” said Wall.
“My parents were like that, too. When the truckers went to Ottawa, they were so angry about that. And my dad said, Trudeau should have done far more than he did, and this was just awful. They were totally on Trudeau's side, and yet, they've never been Liberals. I just could never figure this out.”
Wall said the divergence is present not just in her family, but amongst people of faith and the general community.
“What's confusing to me is how come so many Christians can see it, but there's so many Christians that cannot. That blows my mind,” she said.
“There's people that are so awake, and the next one just so doesn't have a clue. That just blows me away. How can you live here the last four years and not be suspicious about anything? I don't know.”
