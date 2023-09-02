The following is sponsored content paid for by The Wellness Company
Sleep is something many take for granted until they aren’t getting enough. This is because sleep is your body’s daily opportunity to revive and repair itself and without regular quality sleep, we put ourselves at risk for a variety of disorders and diseases.
Sleep activates a healing state in the body of reduced consciousness and physical activity that every cell takes advantage of as a time for restoration. As a result, sleep is a key to physical, mental and emotional health.
While awake, maintaining consciousness and processing sensory stimuli become the primary focus of our energy stores, but once asleep, our bodies shift into prioritizing processes that heal and reestablish balance.
Sleep permits our immune system to kick into overdrive, clearing out waste and damage gathered throughout the day. During sleep we are better suited at fighting infection, reducing systemic inflammation and counteracting accumulated stressors. The brain undergoes healing processes, memory consolidation and waste removal during sleep, helping to improve overall cognition, mood and emotional control.
Overall, getting regular quality sleep is vital to healing and wellness and when neglected, you are in turn neglecting your health.
Sleep Deprivation: A Fast Track to Poor Health
Without proper sleep, we set ourselves up for a wide-range of issues, the least of which being fatigue. There are varying effects that come with sub-optimal sleeping and none of them are positive. These range from short to long-term effects (examples listed below) that can have detrimental impacts on your health and put you at risk for developing more complex disorders and diseases.
Short Term:
• Reduced alertness
• Fatigue and daytime sleepiness
• Impaired memory
• Difficulty and/or slowed thinking
• Moodiness
• Cortisol production, stress hormone
Long Term:
• High blood pressure
• Diabetes
• Heart and cardiovascular disease
• Stroke
• Decreased immunity
• Weight gain
• Reduced libido
• Increased aging
Unfortunately, some people are plagued with a sleep disorder that interferes with their ability to get a restorative night’s sleep. Disorders such as sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome and insomnia disrupt sleep and put people at risk for more serious issues down the line. If you are someone who struggles with a sleep disorder, it is vital that you actively take steps to improve your sleep habits and work with a qualified healthcare provider to properly address the issue and help reestablish the restorative sleep state
Optimizing Your Sleep Routine:
Given the significance of proper sleep to health and wellness, it is critical that we put forth the effort toward optimizing our sleep routine. Here are some tips to help make sure you are getting the most out of sleep:
Stick to a regular sleep schedule: wake up and go to bed at the same time every day.
Aim for 7 to 9 hours per night: some nights may require more than others, listen to your body.
Engage in relaxing activities before bed: reading, meditation, warm bath, deep breathing, etc.
Create a conducive sleep environment: cool, dark and quiet. Implement white noise as needed.
Minimize napping: as needed, keep them short (10 to 20 min.), and avoid after 3pm.
Avoid stimulants: caffeine, nicotine and alcohol interfere with restorative sleep.
Exercise regularly, early in the day: helps you fall asleep and stay asleep.
Avoid big meals and fluids before bedtime: acidic foods interfere with sleep and fluids stimulate waking.
Minimize stress: implement relaxation techniques as needed.
Eliminate screens at least 30 min. before bed: the lights from our devices inhibit sleep.
Minimize all electrical devices in sleep space: electrical fluctuations influence sleep.
Dr. Zelenko’s Z-Night — Specifically Formulated Sleep Supplement
Dr. Zelenko understood the importance of regular high-quality sleep in maximizing immune function to prevent disease.
He had a passion for restoring and strengthening the body to a balanced state using all-natural ingredients sourced outside of the corrupting power of big pharma.
His promise was to support and strengthen the immune system, which is why he formulated Z-Stack, which in combination with Z-Night, a specially formulated sleep supplement, the body will get the restorative sleep it needs to provide the best fighting chance at building a more robust and resilient immune system to combat disease and promote health and wellness.
Z-Night is taken 30 min. before bed as it contains powerful ingredients (see below) specifically formulated to induce sleep without harmful side effects. Along with stimulating the production of melatonin, our bodies natural sleep-inducing hormone, these ingredients also contribute to improved sleep quality and duration, mood, healing and stimulant removal. Alongside implementing an appropriate sleep routine, Z-Night can help eliminate sleepless nights, maximize restorative sleep and set you up for health and wellness as you awaken everyday fully refreshed and restored.
Z-Night Sleep Formula:
• Tryptophan: This well-known nutrient, famous for inducing post-Thanksgiving drowsiness, serves as a precursor to Melatonin. It plays a crucial role in regulating both mood and sleep, ensuring a peaceful slumber.
• GABA: With its unique properties, GABA works wonders in reducing the time it takes to fall asleep. By calming your body's nerve responses to the brain, it promotes a state of relaxation, allowing your mind to disconnect and unwind.
• Magnesium: Experience the benefits of falling asleep faster, staying asleep longer, and minimizing nighttime awakenings with the help of magnesium. This essential mineral also aids in naturally boosting Melatonin levels, ultimately improving the quality and duration of your precious sleep.
• Rutaecarpine: Working by enhancing the liver's ability to metabolize caffeine, Rutaecarpine facilitates caffeine's swift removal from your system. This remarkable natural compound supports the breakdown and excretion of caffeine, ensuring a rapid and efficient detoxification process.
• Chamomile: Embrace the soothing effects of chamomile, the gentle flower renowned for its presence in "sleepy-time" teas. Acting as a mild natural sedative, chamomile relaxes your entire body, leading to a profound improvement in both the quality and length of your sleep.
• Hops: Provides a soothing power and considered a natural sedative that can help you achieve a longer and more restful sleep.
Sponsored content paid for by The Wellness Company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.