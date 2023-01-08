Hut

For a mere £450,000 (CAD$731,389.50) you can grabba the hut for sale on idyllic Mudeford Sandbank, near Bournemouth on Dorset, on England's southwest coast, with a nice view of the Isle of Wright.

However, you need to be a bona fide lover of huts on the beach, and not just because of the price, which is a whopping £154,000 (CAD$250,298) more than the price tag of the average house in the UK, which is £296,000. The average four-bedroom in England can be had for £430,000 (CAD$698,883).

Hut 2
Hut 3
Hut 4

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

