N-acetylcysteine, more commonly known as NAC, is a powerhouse supplement that should occupy a space in everyone’s natural medicine toolbox. This is why NAC is one of the primary ingredients found in Dr. Zelenkos Z-Dtox formula.
In a world where avoiding toxic exposures is basically impossible, NAC bolsters the body’s natural detox processes to help keep up with the constant onslaught of toxins delivered through our air, food, water and everyday materials such as clothing, beauty products and cleaning supplies.
We Live in a Toxic World
Every day people are exposed to a barrage of toxins that can wreak havoc on your system. For example, in a study analyzing the impacts of toxic exposures and cancer, it was determined women in particular expose themselves to twice as many toxic chemicals compared to men through their heavy personal care product use. They determined women are using an average of 12 products per day containing about 170 different chemicals! Yikes...
Our body’s natural detoxification mechanisms are triggered by toxic material, and each requires significant energy to process and eliminate. These processes become prioritized as the body fights to restore balance following toxin exposure. It will allocate massive amounts of energy to detoxifying itself, instead of focusing on vital processes like digestion or healing.
With this understanding, it’s no wonder chronic disease numbers continue to rise (6 in 10 Americans are diagnosed with chronic disease) as our bodies continue to be bogged down by detoxification and unable to keep up with fundamental processes like healing itself.
NAC to Glutathione: The Antioxidant Powerhouse
NAC is used by the body to help replenish supplies of glutathione, considered our body’s most powerful antioxidant.
To detoxify our systems from toxic chemicals, we require glutathione to counteract the impacts of things such as free radicals, reactive oxygen species, and heavy metals. It helps to prevent and minimize damage done to our cells from these toxic exposures and is an essential component of the immune system and the tissue building and repair process.
Without a proper supply of glutathione, supported by an intake of NAC, our bodies begin to accumulate these toxic and reactive species leading to a compromised system and enhanced risk for disease and disorder.
• Decreased energy
• Brain fog
• Depressed Immunity
• Poor Sleep
• Joint and Muscle Pain
• Iron Deficient Anemia
• Lung and Liver Dysfunction
• Infertility
• Metabolic Disorders
• Heart Attack
• Stroke
• Parkinson’s Disease
• Alzheimer’s Disease
• Seizures
Medications that are known to deplete glutathione:
• Antacids
• Antibiotics
• Antivirals
• Analgesics
• Tricyclic Antidepressants
• Acetaminophen-containing drugs
Z-DTOX: Dr. Zelenko’s Premier Detoxification Formula
Fortunately, we have supplements available to help us restore and maintain the levels of glutathione in the body to keep up with the continued onslaught of toxins we are exposed to daily.
Dr. Zelenko understood the importance of regular detoxification and a strong immune system to restore and maintain health. This motivated him to create a powerful supplement formulated specifically to address these natural processes.
Z-DTOX is comprised of five essential nutrients critical to immune support and detoxification, with NAC being a major component. The other supportive ingredients include Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, elemental Zinc, and EGCG (a bioactive component found in green tea).
NAC taken orally can help fortify your body’s natural supply of glutathione and give you a fighting chance at resisting toxic buildup and the development of disease.
In fact, studies are showing regular NAC supplementation can significantly improve things such as systemic inflammation, insulin resistance, cardiovascular, respiratory, psychiatric and addictive imbalances and neurological disorders like Parkinson’s Disease.
With daily supplementation of Dr. Zelenko’s powerful Z-DTOX formula you can naturally support your immune system and boost detoxification processes to help resist damage and disease brought upon by the toxic world we live in.
