Alberta teamed up with the privacy commissioners of British Columbia, Quebec and the federal government to jointly investigate OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company operating ChatGPT.
Specifically, the privacy authorities will investigate whether OpenAI:
Has obtained valid and meaningful consent for the collection, use and disclosure of the personal information of individuals based in Canada via ChatGPT;
Has respected its obligations with respect to openness and transparency, access, accuracy and accountability;
Has collected, used and/or disclosed personal information for purposes that a reasonable person would consider appropriate, reasonable or legitimate in the circumstances, and whether this collection is limited to information that is necessary for these purposes;
In a news release, the parties said no additional details would be made available while it is being investigated.
ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence platform developed by OpenAI on Microsoft’s Azure-based super-computing platform. It was initially released as a prototype on November 30 of last year and has only been in existence for five months.
San Francisco-based OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit organization before transitioning to a for-profit model in partnership with Microsoft starting in 2019. After the release of ChatGPT, in January of this year Microsoft announced a $10-billion investment in OpenAI and plans to integrate the platform into its Bing search engine.
Despite being hailed as a “breakthrough” technology, ChatGPT has been met with negative criticism from educators, academics, journalists, artists, and public advocates who raised ethical concerns over everything plagiarism to cheating on exams in addition to spreading disinformation and propaganda.
In February it was used to help generate a fake interview with Joe Rogan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau which was manipulated to discuss black face and the Freedom Convoy. A Toronto Star reporter used it to write a story accusing the PM of being a traitor over COVID policies. It was also used to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It generated so much concern the Italian government banned the technology in March of this year pending an investigation, although it has since been overturned.
Nonetheless, more than 20,000 signatories, including leading computer scientist and tech founders Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, signed an open letter calling for an immediate pause of giant AI experiments like ChatGPT, citing "profound risks to society and humanity.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
