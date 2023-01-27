Stories from the USA this week that didn’t make the headlines.
Lunch gone, dog gone!
A police officer’s lunch was stolen in Wyandotte, MI, after the cop was called away from the lunchroom to deal with an unruly prisoner.
The department was able to put the finger on the culprit — it was one of their own.
On its Facebook page the department said, “Stealing is not only a crime but it is morally wrong too. Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting. That being said, it saddens us to report a current officer of the Wyandotte Police Department is under investigation for stealing!”
Officer Cade Barwig, who suffered the loss of his salami muenster sandwich, recalled the timeline of the crime.
“I get out my lunchbox, get my sandwich out, have one or two bites of it,” he said, then left to assist other officers.
No sandwich awaited him upon his return.
“Then I realized Officer Ice was here, and I kinda knew that was his track record,” he said.
“Ofc. Ice has invoked his fifth amendment right to remain silent and quite frankly is not cooperating with the investigation.”
“He has a history of rummaging through trash cans that are within his reach. There have been several other accusations of him taking food right from co-worker’s hands. WPD will consider our Facebook followers opinions on how to proceed with this investigation,” the post read.
The followers responded.
“We have been threatened with massive protests if we move forward with our investigation and/or charges. Plus the overall public just doesn’t believe he is guilty. No video has been produced,” the post read.
The thief, Officer Ice, has worked the last 11 years as a canine cop.
"The public has spoken. #NoChargesForIce,” the department posted.
Electric vehicles for everyone? Wait a sec.
Automakers are navigating the brave new world of electric vehicles (EVs) with the help of governments.
After all, internal combustion engines (ICE) are destroying the planet, we’re told.
But the ICE age is not going away, says Mark Reuss, CEO of General Motors, which will spend US$854 million to build ICE engines.
GM’s foray into EVs has been unprofitable, Reuss told Gary Gastelu of Fox Business News and sales of ICE vehicles are funding development of the EVs.
The horror! The humanity! The evil of it all!
And the ironic reality: GM needs these engines to fund EV World.
When asked by Gastelu when EVs would be profitable for GM, Reuss was noncommittal.
“If we look at the industry experts on EV adoption, they’d say about 17% by the 2025 time frame. I think it’s going to be more than that,” he said. "Every segment, every buyer is going to want electric vehicles, but we’re not gonna abandon our internal combustion engines segments either.”
Be thankful I don't take it all, 'cause I'm the taxman
California residents have been fleeing the state’s ominous tax regime for years, but it may be they can no longer escape the taxman.
Lawmakers introduced a bill that would impose a new annual tax on wealthy residents, even if they flee the state, Fox News Digital reported.
Residents with a "worldwide net worth" above $1 billion would be required to pay an additional 1.5% yearly tax beginning in January 2024. In 2026, the tax threshold could drop to $50 million with an imposed 1% annual tax.
"Billionaires aren't paying what they owe," Assembly member Alex Lee wrote on Twitter. "My colleagues today are introducing Wealth Taxes to bring tax justice #TaxTheRich."
The legislation includes provisions that impose contractual claims to residents' assets, which would require payment even if they move out of state.
California currently has a $22.5 billion deficit; the bill, if approved, would generate $21.6 billion.
But the bureaucratic boondoggle comes at a price: $600 per year for administration costs.
Autistic man wins U$16,000; “It was like Christmas morning.”
Ben Hartranft thought life couldn't get any better after getting a seat on the Price is Right TV game show.
But then the Pennsylvania autistic man was called to to play the ‘groceries game’ where contestants guess how much individual products cost.
“When they called my name on the @PriceIsRight it felt like Christmas morning," he posted on Twitter.
"I had my fingers crossed thinking, 'Oh gosh I hope they pick me.' And it worked out — it worked out," he said. “I just got so excited, I jumped up and down.”
Hartranft had a secret weapon — he had worked at a food store.
"If it wasn't for me learning my groceries or math, I wouldn't have won,” he told WFMZ.
And win he did — $16,000.
Ben Hartranft has tried to shed light on autism.
"Having autism is not a bad thing, it does not categorize who we are. Everyone is unique and special," he said.
The hardest part of his victory, he added, was keeping the October taping a secret until the show aired last week.
What an amazing opportunity I got to go on the @PriceIsRight this was amazing @MrBeast @CBSThisMorning @CBSNews @DrewBarrymoreTV @GayleKing @tonydokoupil @nateburleson @CBSguy I’d love it if you would share this! I have autism and have an amazing story pic.twitter.com/2eKHfnUuja— Ben Hartranft (@BenergyEAC) January 18, 2023
