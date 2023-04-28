News from the USA this week
Carlson tweet has more than 64 million views in just three days
Tucker Carlson was handed his walking papers by Fox News Monday, then laid low until Wednesday when he released a video on Twitter at 8 pm EDT, the same time his program, Tucker Carlson Tonight, once aired on Fox.
As of Friday, the video had been viewed more than 64 million times and received more than 800,000 likes, reports The New York Post.
That compares to his audience on Fox, which averaged 3.25 million viewers each night over the first three months of 2023, according to Nielson.
In the video, Carlson said, "When honest people say what's true ... they become powerful,” adding those attempting to "silence them" get "weaker. True things prevail."
The move may have been to expand the advertiser base at Fox, Douglas Arthur of Huber Research Partners, told Reuters.
"The long game here is probably the ad game. The highly partisan cable news shows, on both sides, have weak advertising and questionable ad mix," said Arthur. "A shift away from fanatical conspiracy content, less 'My Pillow' stuff, might begin to re-attract big-time advertisers."
Well, Taylor Swift is kinda out of this world
Taylor Swift’s Era Tour caused a bit of a fuss with folks in Tampa this week, who thought a UFO was hovering in the dark sky above.
During the show, Swift sings her song Don’t Blame Me, while huge beams of light shoot up into the air, brightening up the sky with a big light show.
Inside the stadium, the beams surrounding Swift, but from the outside, form a moving rectangle on the clouds above.
Spectators in nearby homes believed they were witnessing a UFO, posting videos of aliens TikTok.
One Tampa resident posted a video (language warning) of the illuminated sky, screaming and cursing as she and her family watch what they think is a UFO moving in the sky.
Someone in the room suggests the lights might be coming from Swift’s concert venue, but the woman videoing yells, “That is NOT Taylor Swift.”
Ah yeah, it was.
One hail of a time
Parts of Texas were pounded by severe storms this week, resulting in tennis ball-sized hail, in some areas softball-sized, about 4.5 inches, more than 11 cm, in diameter in Bellmead, TX and in Waco, TX.
Storm chaser Matthew Waters took photos of the hail near Waco and a resident of Dublin, TX, Gary Clayton tweeted video of large hail pummeling a pool and patio area as a bull ran for cover in the background.
Hey @wfaaweather , thanks for the warning. pic.twitter.com/CZ7jQxSdmo— gary clayton (@garyclayton6) April 26, 2023
Would you like some dressing on that word salad?
With Joe Biden announcing another run for the Oval Office, taking Kamala Harris as his running mate, more focus has been put on the vice-president, because of his age.
Harris made a speech this week that proves, from a not-making-sense point-of-view, she would be the perfect replacement for the 80-year-old president.
Word salad from Kamala:"I think it's very important...for us, at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present." pic.twitter.com/O2lXHByRdr— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 26, 2023
Two cups of Joe today
Biden, while addressing North America’s Building Trade Unions Legislative Conference, invoked the memory of his paternal grandfather, who opened up gas stations during the 1920s and 1930s.
Joe said of his grandfather in a video posted by Townhouse.com on Twitter, “He died two weeks before my birth in the hospital where I was born.
Not so Joe. His grandfather died in Maryland, almost a year before Joe was born in Pennsylvania.
Joe Biden lies about being born in the same hospital that his grandfather died in just two weeks prior.Biden was born in Pennsylvania. His grandfather died in Maryland almost an entire year earlier. pic.twitter.com/6uU3Yp8Abc— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 25, 2023
And, as a bonus, here is part of Joe’s first speech after announcing he's seeking a second term as president.
WATCH – Old Joe Breaks Down, Spews Gibberish Mid-Speech“Two and a half years ago... Uh, well... Supply chain! People are looking at me... Bright people! Look at, uh... The -uh- the... yeah... the... um... Well, guess what? Cause the pandemic!” pic.twitter.com/hKyjrM1Ify— The First (@TheFirstonTV) April 25, 2023
Like our Village Idiot . . . Ole Senile Joe Biden just makes it UP . . . . if his mouth is moving he is telling Lies. Just caught again with a Pamphlet with instructions and the name of the so-called "Journalist" to call on for his Pre-Arranged Question.
The head of the Biden Crime Family is unable to make 2 cohesive sentences in a row . . . but makes a great puppet to prop up for the world.
Looking around at the inept leaders in the West . . . is this the end of Democracy & Civilization?
