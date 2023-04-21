Stories from the USA this week that didn’t make the headlines in Canada
Clean up in aisle Bud Light
No question, emotions have been running hot over Bud Light’s adoption of Dylan Mulvany as spokes ... ah ... person. Anheuser-Busch lost billions of bucks in market value and Bud Light has taken shots — literally from Kid Rock — but this guy might have gone a bit overboard at his local Walmart.
Topeka, Kansas pic.twitter.com/VU3EnpmSPH— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 19, 2023
There are better ways to express disapproval of the product in public without committing a misdemeanour. Ways that get your point across in both an informative and funny kind of way. Look for the four words on the stickers: For rectal use only.
“For rectal use only” pic.twitter.com/2qax8FTA2H— Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) April 17, 2023
She can't be from this planet.
Police in Forest Park, Ill., about 20 minutes west of Chicago, told The Blaze a "domestic" situation broke out at a gas station with an SUV driver accelerating between two gas pumps and smashing into another vehicle. A man tried to get into the SUV, but was dragged across the gas station and onto the road, where the SUV hit another car and flipped onto its roof.
Amazingly, the SUV driver got out of her overturned vehicle, apparently unhurt, and walked back toward the gas station yelling “Ha ha ha! Ha ha ha!"
That was a surprise to a man at the scene, who watched the driver get out of her wrecked vehicle, and can be heard saying “Man, she can't be from this planet. She got dead out the car, 'Ha ha ha!'"
Signs, signs, everywhere are signs
Ellen DeGeneres had a segment on her TV show where she showed pictures of signs sent in by viewers. You’ll enjoy these, just because a laugh or two is good for you.
Get your signs out of the gutter. pic.twitter.com/T8Uufo92wJ— Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) April 19, 2023
Not a pressing issue for ol’ Joe.
Joe Biden is said to have spent his entire presidential campaign in the basement of his Delaware homes, so it shouldn’t be a surprise he held the fewest press conferences in the history of press conferences.
The first presidential press conference was in 1923, with then President Calvin Coolidge, who did 407 press conferences, primarily with newspaper guys. Herbert Hoover did 268, Franklin D. Roosevelt did 881 (over four terms in office), and Harry Truman did 324.
The first president to do a televised press conference was Dwight Eisenhower, who held 193 press conferences, an average of two per month over his eight years in office.
Prior to Joe Biden, the president with the fewest press conferences was Richard Nixon, who had 39 over roughly six years. Nixon was on pace to do about 80, but that Watergate thing, you know.
Jimmy Carter held 59 press conferences, Ronald Reagan held 46, and George HW Bush held 138. Bill Clinton held 193, George W. Bush held 210 and Barack Obama held 163.
‘The Donald’ attended 88 formal press conferences, but held more impromptu, unofficial interactions with the media than any other president in history. He did that about 175 times per year, making him the most open and accessible president in all of American history.
In the 26 months he’s been in office so far, Joe Biden delivered only 21 press conferences, but his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre (known in press circles as ‘Kringe’ Jean-Pierre), says Joe is a great communicator.
Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden "is the best communicator that we have in the White House" — and she's completely serious. pic.twitter.com/uYJSe8zrL7— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2023
