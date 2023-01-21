CANDU

Ontario's Bruce power station.

If Canada wants to go green, it's time for Canada to go nuclear. In CANDU, we have the power to do it, so to speak.

CANDU (Canadian Deuterium Uranium) technology dates back to 1954, but it remains today as Canada’s best power generation technology for the future. It’s near-perfect operating record, together with the fact that more than 96% of the engineering and manufacturing supply chain is Canadian owned and operated, are two principal reasons for a renewed commitment to advance CANDU power plants across Canada.

Joseph Fournier is a research scientist with 15 years experience in technology innovation specific to industrial environmental performance. He is currently enjoying life as a rancher near Rockyford Alberta.

(3) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Canada doesn't want to go green only Trudeau does to line his pockets.

MTDEF
MTDEF

Bring clean coal back. Infinitely cheaper and safer than nat gas or nukes. Moreover, if you are in fear of the sky dragon, co2, its only fractionaly higher than nat gas for emmissions. Alternatively, if you are one of the few non-climate alarmist sheeple out there that understands co2 is not a concern whatsoever, then you understand the truth of clean coal being vastly superior to the other options.

Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

And what do you do with the nuclear waste that the reactor produces..? In whose backyard will be bury it..?

