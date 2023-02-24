As a test run for Bill C-18, Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content.
The Online News Act would require companies like Google and Meta to compensate Canadian media companies for republishing their content on their platforms.
As a test run for Bill C-18, Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content.
The Online News Act would require companies like Google and Meta to compensate Canadian media companies for republishing their content on their platforms.
"We're briefly testing potential product responses to Bill C-18 that impact a very small percentage of Canadian users," Google spokesman Shay Purdy said Wednesday.
Google said it will temporarily limit access to news content for just under 4% of its Canadian users while it assesses possible responses to the bill. The change applies to its search engine as well as the 'Discover' feature on Android devices that carries news and sports stories.
The test will run for five weeks, according to Google.
Last year Facebook also warned it could start to block the sharing of news content on its platform in Canada over concerns about legislation that would compel digital platforms to pay news publishers. Following a similar Australian law that took effect in March 2021, Facebook briefly shutdown Facebook news feed in the country.
Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez said it was "disappointing" to hear the news, but Canadians "won't be intimidated."
"At the end of the day, all we’re asking the tech giants to do is compensate journalists when they use their work," he said. "That’s why we introduced the Online News Act. Tech giants need to be more transparent and accountable to Canadians."
"I told you this would happen," said Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu. "Meta will be next. Withdraw Bill C-18."
Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.