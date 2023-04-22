CBC Headquarters

A just-released poll says the CBC is not as popular with Canadians as it likes to think. A clear majority of young people would be happy to see it closed down.

Its most loyal supporters, on the other hand, remember Justin Trudeau’s father as prime minister. And probably voted for him: The Spark Advocacy poll shows even today, people on the left like the CBC a lot more than people on the right. While that was a strongly held Conservative view, especially out West, the poll indicates a quarter of Liberal and NDP voters also felt the same way — even back east.

(4) comments

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

You cannot hope

to bribe or twist,

thank God! the

[Canuck] journalist.

But, seeing what

the man will do

unbribed, there's

no occasion to.

-With apologies to Humbert Wolfe.

Report
private property
private property

CBC should be subscription model from voluntary contributors- not taxpayers.

Governments should also be limited on how much advertising they can do on any media site.

Report
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

It is not just the CBC that we are fed up with it is the entire government. They are all useless, worthless, parasitic, grifters! #fireeveryone

Report
guest356
guest356

The misinformation and partisan reporting malaise now extends to all MSM in addition to CBC. I continue to laugh when CBC states they have independent journalism and integrity that they measure themselves....Mmmmmm no wonder they all get bonus's. This pillar of democracy is broken, whether it be because of bad management, political interference, or technology aversion, but, broken it is. I use subscription and overseas news to understand the world today, but Canada's big media is fast becoming a dark hole when it comes to objective and open news supporting a free democracy or even quality information.

Report

