Are those snakes in your pants or are you just glad to see us?

Custom officers in the southern China city of Shenzhen where surprised when they intercepted a man attempting to smuggle more than 10 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them into his pants, reports CNN. According to China’s custom authority in a statement issued on Tuesday, the man was crossing through Futian Port, a checkpoint between Hong Kong and the mainland. During the obligatory inspection, officers discovered six canvas drawstring bags sealed with tape in the pockets of his pants. “Officers opened the bags and found that each bag contained a number of live snakes in various shapes and colors,” read the statement. “After counting, a total of 104 snakes were found.” There were five different species of the critters in the bags, including the milk snake, western hognose snake, corn snake, Texas rat snake and bullsnake, four of which are non-native to China, reports CNN, adding none of the species is venomous. Chinese officials didn’t say if the man was arrested, but it warned that “if the regulations are violated, the customs will pursue legal liability in accordance with the law.” This follows when another man was arrested attempting to smuggle 454 endangered turtles from Macau to mainland China in June