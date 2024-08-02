Biden/Harris administration makes a deal with the devils who planned 9/11 terror attacks

The Biden-Harris administration has made a deal with three of the men who planned the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center towers on 9/11, including the alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammad. The news is not being well received from family members of those murdered that day as well as members of the New York Fire Department, which lost dozens of its brothers and sisters in the attack, reports WND News. .The trio are admitting the responsibility for the murders of nearly 3,000 people in America, but they are being let off with life sentences, says WND, adding, “That's the substance of a deal the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration is reaching with several of the 9/11 terror attack terrorists.” In a letter from Rear Adm. Aaron Rugh, the chief prosecutor for the Office of Military Commissions, and documented by the New York Post, Rugh wrote, "In exchange for removal of the death penalty as a possible punishment, these three accused have agreed to plead guilty to all of the charged offenses, including the murder of the 2,976 people listed in the charge sheet." .Fox News reports a union representing New York firefighters says its members are "disgusted and disappointed" with the deal sparing Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attach and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsasi, who have been held at Guantanamo Bay since their capture for the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington. "On behalf of New York City firefighters, especially the survivors of the September 11th terrorist attack who are living with the illnesses and injuries that were inflicted upon us that day, we are disgusted and disappointed that these three terrorists were given a plea deal and allowed to escape the ultimate justice while each month three more heroes from the FDNY are dying from World Trade Center illnesses," said Andrew Ansbro, the chief of the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association. In defence of the move, 9/11 Justice President Brett Eagleson wrote, "While we acknowledge the decision to avoid the death penalty, our primary concern remains access to these individuals for information. These plea deals should not perpetuate a system of closed-door agreements, where crucial information is hidden without giving the families of the victims the chance to learn the full truth," reports FOX News. The three terrorist leaders are accused of training, providing money and other help to the 19 terrorists who hijacked four passenger jets that day and crashed them into the World Trade Center buildings, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. "For me personally, I wanted to see a trial," said Terry Strada, head of a group of families of victims, 9/11 Families United, told Newsweek. "And they just took away the justice I was expecting, a trial and the punishment." The Post reports Michael Burke, who lost family, told legacy wire service AP "it's always been disgraceful that these guys, 23 years later, have not been convicted and punished for their attacks, or the crime." "I think people would be shocked if you could go back in time and tell the people who just watched the towers go down, 'Oh, hey, in 23 years, these guys who are responsible for this crime we just witnessed are going to be getting plea deals so they can avoid death and serve life in prison.'" On Friday morning, the House Oversight Committee (HOC) informed Biden it was launching a probe of his administration’s role in a plea deal, reports the Post In the letter HOC Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said the “timeline” of the negotiations for the plea agreement “falls entirely within (the Biden) Administration” but the White House Security Council (HSC) claimed the president “played no role in the negotiations.” NSC officials said Biden, who recently dropped out of the 2024 presidential race after he exhibited multiple episodes of a declining mental ability, played no role in the decision, reports The Post. Comer responded, saying, “That White House officials and you, as President and Commander in Chief, would seek to distance your Administration from this decision is understandable given how absurd it is, but it is far from believable or appropriate.” The Post reports House Speaker Mike Johnson added, "For more than two decades, the families of those murdered by these terrorists have waited for justice. This plea deal is a slap in the face of those families. They deserved better from the Biden-Harris Administration."