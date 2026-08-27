International

Bosnian Serb war criminal Ratko Mladić, the 'Butcher of Bosnia', has died in prison in The Hague

Orchestrator of the Srebrenica massacre has died at the age of 84 after suffering multiple strokes while in UN custody in The Hague
Ratko Mladić on trial for war crimes at The Hague in 2012
Ratko Mladić on trial for war crimes at The Hague in 2012UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia
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Bosnia And Herzegovina
Serbia
War Crimes
The Hague
Ratko Mladić
Bosnian War
Yugoslav War
Srebrenica massacre
Bosnian Serbs
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