Fugitive has a new bounce in his step after being found in clothes dryer

A fugitive from the law can run and hide until the heat is off, but eventually it all comes out in the wash. So it was for David Jerome Jackson, who was wanted for a March shooting in a home, as well as charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, damage to property and possession of a firearm in Pensacola FL, reports The Daily Caller. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was given a tip on where they might find the 31-year-old Jackson and followed the lead to a home on Edgewater Dr. in Pensacola. After a search of the premises, they found Jackson curled up inside a clothes dryer. The police report of the capture was very casual, says the Daily Caller, reporting “the police report, titled, In the Dryer…Found He Was, noted that “after an extensive search of the home, deputies proceeded to the laundry room, where they finally discovered Jackson, folded, not so neatly inside a remarkably small dryer drum.” The police posted a less than formal statement to their Facebook page, saying, “the look on his face, a combination of guilt, embarrassment and warm hosiery,” says the Daily Caller, adding what was involved in removing Jackson from the dryer. “He was pulled from the dryer one limb at a time, as he clung to his tumble-ready hideout,” they wrote. “Outside the dryer, deputies removed three dryer sheets, two mismatched socks, and a crumpled-up tissue from his surprisingly wrinkled Star Wars shirt.” The Daily Caller says “the officers were clearly having far too much fun with this one, as they went on to end their post by saying, ‘He was taken into custody. As is always the case, all suspects are presumed innocent and free of static cling,’ before shouting out to their team by writing, “Great job, D/South Deputies and ECSO Warrants Unit!”