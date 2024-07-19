In speech at RNC, Trump tells about harrowing ordeal of being shot

Call it ‘The Republican’s Unity Made Perfect’ (TRUMP) evening as delegates at the Republican National Convention figuratively wrapped their arms around former president Donald Trump as he accepted the nomination as the Republican Party’s candidate for president in the November election, with a focus on uniting factions of the party. There were two phases to Trump’s speech, the first being his recollection of the attempt on his life last Saturday in Butler, PA. “It was a warm beautiful day, music was loudly playing, and the campaign was doing really well,” said Trump. “I went to the stage and the crowd was cheering. I began speaking very strongly, powerfully and happily because I was discussing the great job of my administration on immigration on the southern border.” “Behind me and to the right was a large screen that was displaying a chart of border crossings under my leadership. In order to see the chart, I started to turn to my right and was ready to begin a little bit further turn, which I’m very lucky I didn’t do, when I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really hard on my right ear.” “I said to myself ‘wow, what was that?’ It can only be a bullet and moved my right hand to my ear and my hand was covered in blood.” “I immediately knew it was very serious, that we were under attack and made the movement to drop to the ground.” Trump said at that point, secret service agents rushed the stage. “Those are great people and at great risk, I will tell you, and they pounced on top of me so I would be protected,” he said. “There was blood pouring everywhere and yet in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side. I felt that.” .“The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at that very last instant the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark and I would not be here tonight.” The most incredible aspect of what took place was the crowd didn’t panic, said Trump. “In almost all cases, as you probably know, and when even a single bullet is fired, crowds run for the exits or stampede, but not in this case. Very unusual," he said. “This massive crowd of tens of thousands of people stood by and didn‘t move an inch. They knew immediately it was a sniper and then began pointing at him.” "But that isn’t the reason that they didn’t move, the reason is that they knew I was in very serious trouble. They saw me down, they saw the blood and thought that I was dead. They knew it was a shot to the head, they saw the blood. They didn’t want to leave. They knew I was in trouble and (I) could see that love written all over their faces. Bullets were flying over us, yet I felt serene.” The secret service agents put themselves in peril, said Trump. “They were in very dangerous territory, with bullets flying right over them. And then it all stopped. Our secret service sniper from a much greater distance and with only one bullet used took the assassin’s life.” “I’m not supposed to be here tonight, I’m not supposed to be here,” said Trump, as the crowd chanted “yes you are, yes you are.” Trump addressed the iconic fist pump. .“When I arose surrounded by secret service, the crowd was confused. I could see that on their faces they thought it was over. I wanted to do something to let them know I was OK.” “I raised my right arm, looked at the thousands of people that were breathlessly waiting and started shouting fight, fight, fight. Once my clenched fist went up and it was high into the air, the crowd realized I was OK and roared with pride for our country like no crowd I have ever heard before.” “For the rest of my life I will be grateful for the love shown by that giant audience of patriots that stood bravely on that fateful evening in Pennsylvania.”