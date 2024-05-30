Iranian leader praises anti-Israel encampments on American university campuses

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said he stands with the American university students who are forming anti-Israel encampments on their campuses. As the page of history is turning, Khamenei said these students are standing on the right side of it. “You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government's ruthless pressure — a government which openly supports the usurper and brutal Zionist regime,” said Khamenei in a Thursday letter to the students. He said the larger Resistance Front shares the same understandings and feelings they have and has been engaged in this struggle for many years. The goal he said this struggle has is to end the oppression Israel has inflicted on Palestine for many years. He called Israel’s attacks on Palestine “the continuation of extreme oppressive behavior which has been going on for decades.” The supreme leader went on to say Israel “used an iron-fist policy against the defenceless people of Palestine from the very beginning and has, day by day, intensified its brutality, terror and repression in complete disregard of all moral, human, and religious values.”Because of this situation, he said the Resistance Front emerged, and the establishment of the Iranian government expanded and fortified it.He accused Zionist elites of labelling this resistance as terrorism. He assured the students the circumstances are changing. This is because people’s consciences have awakened on a global scale and the truth is coming out. He said the support and solidarity from professors is a significant, consequential development. He added this can offer some comfort from the US government’s police brutality and the pressures it is exerting on students. Khamenei concluded by saying the the Quran’s lesson for human relations is do not oppress and do not be oppressed. “The Resistance Front advances by a comprehensive understanding and the practice of these and hundreds of other such commands — and will attain victory with the permission of God,” he said. “My advice to you is to become familiar with the Quran.”This letter comes after the New York Police Department (NYPD) stormed Hamilton Hall on Columbia University’s campus on April 30 in response to hordes of anti-Israel protestors occupying it. READ MORE: WATCH: NYPD storms Columbia campus to arrest anti-Israel occupiers; riots at UCLANYPD officers got through the barricaded front doors of Hamilton Hall, and some entered through a second floor window. .“We believe that the group that broke into and occupied the building is led by individuals who are not affiliated with the university,” said Columbia officials.Numerous other campuses in Canada and the US have also been hit with anti-Israel protests.