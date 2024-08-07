UPDATE: Taylor Swift concerts in Austria cancelled due to threat of ISIS plot to attack the singer on stage

The Taylor Swift concerts scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week in Vienna, Austria, have been cancelled after an ISIS plot to attack an Eras Tour performance in Vienna was discovered by police, reports CNN. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” said Barracuda Music the promoter for Swift’s concerts in Austria in a post on social media. Swift’s official website also listed the concerts as cancelled. The New York Post reported a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, living in his parents' home near Vienna, along with another man, were arrested Wednesday after police raided the home and found various chemicals and substances, according to the Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung. The suspects allegedly radicalized themselves online, said Franz Ruf, director-general for public safety in the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, adding the 19-year-old suspect allegedly pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State in the beginning of July. The suspects were allegedly targeting Swift’s concerts at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, which she was scheduled to play Thursday through Saturday night to sold-out crowds. “The suspected perpetrator was focused on the Taylor Swift concerts. Preparatory actions were detected,” said Ruf. “A concrete threat has been averted,” he said.Swift's concerts in Vienna this week were expected to draw 65,000 concertgoers per day, with an additional 10,000 to 15,000 fans outside of the area, police said. Swift kicked off her record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’ in Glendale AZ on March 18, 2023, releasing a concert film the following October, that went on to break records of its own and earn a Golden Globe nomination, according to ABC. The Post reported, “at the 100th stop of the tour this summer in Liverpool, England, the 14-time Grammy winner told the audience the tour "has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life thus far." The ‘Eras Tour’ wraps up on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada.