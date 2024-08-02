Kamala Harris secures Democrat nomination for president

It’s official, Donald Trump will face Kamala Harris in the US presidential election on November 5. FOX News reports a virtual roll call to formally nominate Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee kicked off on Thursday, adding Harris secured enough delegates to become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee Friday, though voting does not close until Monday, the party's chair said. "I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee," Harris said on a call with supporters. According to FOX, the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) electronic voting for their party's 2024 standard-bearer comes less than two weeks after President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and endorsed his vice president to succeed him at the top of the ticket. Biden pulled out of the race after a disastrous performance in a debate against Trump in June raised questions about his physical and mental abilities to serve another four years in the White House. His fate was sealed after a backroom revolt by prominent Democrats. But as with the Republican nomination of Trump, no drama nor surprise exists about the selection of Harris, as she is the only candidate who qualified by a Tuesday night deadline to have her name placed on the roll call. When he quit the race, Biden immediately backed Harris, which resulted in a surge of endorsements for the vice president by Democratic governors, senators, House members and other party leaders and elders. Within 36 hours, Harris announced that she had locked up her party's nomination by landing the verbal backing of a majority of the nearly 4,700 convention delegates, says FOX, adding the DNC reported 3,923 delegates petitioned to put Harris on the ballot for the Democratic nomination, and that no other candidate met the party's threshold of 300 delegate signatures to qualify for the ballot. The Democrat’s national convention convenes on August 19 in Chicago, at which time a ceremonial roll call to support Harris will be held. "Our delegates have an important responsibility, and opportunity, in the days ahead to cast their history-making ballots for Vice President Harris, ensuring that she will be on the ballot in every state this November," DNC chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. Now, the only missing cog in the Democrat’s plans is who Harris will select as her vice-presidential running mate, although the Harris campaign announced that the vice president and her soon-to-be-named running mate will embark on a swing through all seven key battleground states starting Tuesday in Pennsylvania, reports FOX. Speculation is Harris will announce her choice on Monday evening, following the 6 p.m. ET conclusion of the virtual roll call. DNC rules then allow for Harris to place the name of her running mate into nomination. According to the DNC, the convention chair would then declare that candidate to be the party's vice-presidential nominee.