MAKICHUK: US Army swapping its scout helos for drones

In a move that has stunned Washington, DC, the US Army announced a massive shift in its aviation strategy, upending years of planning.

And it is largely because of Ukraine, Gaza and budgetary constraints.

War in the modern era has undoubtedly changed and the Army decided to take action.

Speaking to a small gathering of reporters at the Pentagon, the head of Army Futures Command Gen. James Rainey told reporters the US Army is cancelling its next generation Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) program, taking a potential multi-billion-dollar contract off the table and throwing the service's long-term plans into doubt.

“We absolutely are paying attention to world events and adjusting, because we could go to war tonight, this weekend,” Rainey said on February 8, Breaking Defence reported.

The announcement means that Bell Textron and Lockheed Martin Sikorsky whose rival 360 Invictus and Raider X were in competition to be selected as replacements for OH-58 Kiowa Warrior Scout helicopter that the Army retired in 2019 — will forgo approximately US$5 billion in development and contract funding, Forbes magazine reported.

With abandonment of FARA, the Army has abandoned the US$2 billion it has already spent on the program.

In addition, the Army plans to end production on the UH-60 V Black Hawk in fiscal 2025, due to “significant cost growth,” keep General Electric’s Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP) in the development phase instead of moving it into production and phase the Shadow and Raven unmanned aerial systems out of the fleet, Breaking Defence reported.

“We are learning from the battlefield — especially Ukraine — that aerial reconnaissance has fundamentally changed,” Army Chief Gen. Randy George said in a press release.

“Sensors and weapons mounted on a variety of unmanned systems and in space are more ubiquitous, further reaching and more inexpensive than ever before.”

Drones that cost thousands vs. weapons that cost millions. It was inevitable.

What is happening in Ukraine has turned the military world on its head.