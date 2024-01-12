MAKICHUK: US, UK launch airstrikes on Iranian-backed Houthis

The US and UK have launched airstrikes on more than a dozen sites believed to be used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, according to US officials.

According to The Guardian, the Jan. 11 strikes are the most significant military response to the Houthis’ persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, which began after Israel’s war in Gaza broke out.

The strikes were carried out by U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.K. Royal Air Force aircraft. Missiles were also launched from U.S. Navy surface and subsurface vessels, U.S. officials said.

The strikes were directed at over 60 targets at 16 locations, according to Air Forces Central commander Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich.

He added that more than 100 precision-guided munitions of various types were used including Tomahawk cruise missiles from the Navy.

The Royal Air Force struck two targets with Paveway guided bombs from four Typhoons, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said.

U.S. and U.K. officials said “non-operational support” was provided by Australia, the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain.

The Houthis are a Yemeni militia group named after their founder, Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, and representing the Zaidi branch of Shia Islam.

They emerged in the 1980s in opposition to Saudi Arabia’s religious influence in Yemen.

The group, which has an estimated 20,000 fighters and whose official name is Ansar Allah, runs most of the west of the country and is in charge of its Red Sea coastline.

The Houthis are backed by Iran as part of its longstanding hostility with Saudi Arabia and are supporting Hamas in the war in Gaza, The Guardian reported.

Soon after the Hamas massacre on 7 October, the Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi said his forces were “ready to move in the hundreds of thousands to join the Palestinian people and confront the enemy.”

Houthi forces were already bracing for the attack before it took place and were vowing to retaliate, Air & Space Forces reported.