MASTER DEBATERS: Trump and Biden scheduled for verbal battles — watch Trump's new commercial

Former US President Donald Trump threw down the gauntlet months ago, challenging sitting President Joe Biden to a debate, or a series of debates, “anywhere, anytime, anyplace,” in the run up to the presidential election November 5. Until now the Biden camp has been quiet, but Biden has suddenly agreed, saying on social media, “As you said: anywhere, anytime, anyplace." Debates are scheduled for June 27 and September 10, with parameters set out by the Biden campaign. According to Politico Playbook, the Biden side demanded the debates be hosted by TV networks that hosted Republican primary debates in 2016 and one in the 2020 Democrat primary, which eliminates FOX News, known to not be a Biden ally. The Trump team agreed to the debates appearing on CNN (June 27) and ABC News (September 10), neither known as being pro-Trump. Other rules set out by the Biden side were debating before early voting begins (not done in the past); no third-party candidates (CNN’s debate requirements include candidates on a certain number of state ballots and receiving at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered voters, requirements that could eliminate the participation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other candidates); and no audiences in the studios hosting the debates. The rules were agreed to by team Trump, with no changes, so it’s game on, with Reuters reporting Trump called Biden "the worst debater" he has ever faced. "I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September," Trump posted on social media. Presidential debates on TV have traditionally drawn audience numbers in the millions, ever since the first one between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960. Trump and Biden each face risks, with the Biden side believing debates could hurt Trump by highlighting his policies on issues they regard as political vulnerabilities, per Reuters, adding, “Trump aides see Biden as prone to verbal slip-ups that could amplify voter concerns about the 81-year-old president's age. Trump will be 78 by the time the first debate is held.” "Both candidates will be under greater scrutiny than they have ever been due to their age," Alan Schroeder, a professor emeritus at Northeastern University, who wrote the book Presidential Debates: Risky Business on the Campaign Trial, told Reuters, calling the debates "one of the only moments in which the candidates don't have complete control." Any potential risks don’t seem to bother Trump’s team, which is open to more debates anytime, anywhere, reports Politico Playbook, “Trump is still pushing for yet more debates. A top campaign official told Playbook the former president is willing to say yes to just about anyone who wants to televise a debate, from Fox News to CBS to NBC." “We’re accepting everybody,” the person said. “Biden is going to be the one who says no.” WATCH: Trump was first out of the box with a new TV commercial after Biden agreed to the debate, posted by Breaking911on X.