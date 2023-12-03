New York, New York, everything they say but mega-$$$ to stay

New York City has the most expensive rent among the world's major cities, according to a recent analysis.The study by Deluxe Holiday Homes compared the rent prices in top global destinations to determine the cities with the highest rent per square metre (m2). Focusing on long term rentals, the study evaluated the rent price per m2 by determining average one-bedroom apartment size and average rent. Cities were then ranked based on the price of rent per m2.New York tops the ranking as the city with the highest rent per m2 at US$50.35. While the average one-bedroom apartment size in the US is around 70 m2, this city of over 8.3 million people offers slightly less space at 66.05 m2. Yet, the monthly rent of $3,300 is the highest among all the cities on the list.San Francisco has the second-highest rent per m2 averaging at $46.27. The monthly rent of a one-bedroom apartment averaging at $2,900 is also the second highest on the list.London, England claims the 3rd position with $43.81 per m2 even though London apartments average a tiny 50.4 m2.Boston is ranked fourth among major cities with rent per m2 at $39.55. Boston, along with Los Angeles, has the largest average one bedroom apartment size of 67.08 m2 among all cities ranked.Washington DC, Miami, Los Angeles and Paris are next on the list of the cities at $35-36 per m2. Los Angeles has the largest one-bedroom apartments, whereas Paris has the smallest, despite the price per square meter being the same.Dublin and Amsterdam are next around $33 m2 , while Chicago, Oslo, Copenhagen and Barcelona are in the $28 to $31 m2 range. While different in character, these cities offer a better blend of space and cost.Prague and Berlin offer a more affordable European living experience around $25 per m2. These cities are not only similar in price for m2, but also in the price of one-bedroom apartment rents overall.Stockholm and Vienna are even more affordable at just under $22.50 m2 averaging at $22.47. Although the average price for m2 in these cities are almost the same, average apartment size in Vienna is considerably low compared to Stockholm. Vienna also offers the cheapest option for rent at $862.09.Helsinki, Finland and Lisbon, Portugal round off the list with the lowest rent per m2 at $21. Lisbon’s $20.97 m2 is almost $30 cheaper than New York City.