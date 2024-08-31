OPEN HOUSE: Strum your own tune on this $13.1 million Nova Scotia island estate; the joint comes with its own cannabis lab

The 10-acre, privately-owned Strum Island is located in the middle of Mahone Bay along Nova Scotia’s south shore. The listing says it is about an hour’s drive from Halifax International Airport but the catch is, it can only be reached by boat or helicopter (bring your own, chopper not included in the $13.1 million price tag, but it does have a helipad). The island is owned by three Americans, who have decided to sell because they are in the process of developing a five-star resort in California. “My partner is the one who primarily developed and built it. He’s lived there for at least six months each year for the past 13 years,” Richard Goldenberg, one of the owners, told the National Post, adding he typically vacations on the island during the summer. “I live in Florida, so I would visit the island periodically, year-round, for vacations.” .The listing says the Lodge at Strum Island is “meticulously hand-crafted (with) uncompromising privacy and spectacular views. Whether escaping the noise of everyday life or looking for a taste of that East Coast lifestyle, this 10-acre private island was designed with security, seclusion, and self-sustainability in mind.” The 9,500-sq.-ft. main lodge features two-storeys of living space and includes six bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom, as well as a large great room with a hand-carved bar, signature fireplace, a media room, exercise room and spa. .A private third-floor primary suite includes an executive lounge, as well as an observation tower offering 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean. In addition to the main lodge, the island features a two-storey guesthouse, complete with its own kitchen and coffee bar, dining room and lounging area, according to the listing. .Also on the island are separate staff quarters, which are currently being used as a licenced micro-cannabis processing facility, with an option of converting the space back to bedrooms, the listing says, adding the island comes with two boats, is equipped with a helicopter landing pad, and is powered by a large undersea cable connected to the main power grid, with propane generators as a backup. The grounds feature well-manicured landscaping and gardens, greenhouses, walking trails, and thousands of indigenous trees and native plants. Says the listing, “Strum Island is lush with vegetation, including some 50,000 plants, and features a self-sustainable vegetable garden that includes strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, grapes, peas, beans, potatoes, tomatoes, mint plants, and other herbs and spices.” .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.