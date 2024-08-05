Rectum? Damn near killed him, but eel be alright

The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) reports a man in Vietnam suffered severe internal injuries after a two-foot eel he inserted into his rectum chewed through his intestines, citing Vietnam News. The incident occurred when the 31-year-old Indian national, experienced severe pains in his stomach and was rushed to Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi on July 27, according to the Vietnam News. The patient reportedly inserted the eel into his rectum earlier that day, in an attempt to derive sexual pleasure. An X-ray revealed the eel’s skeleton in the man’s abdomen, and doctors elected to perform emergency surgery, said Vietnam News. The vice director of the Department of Colorectal and Perineal Surgery at Viet Duc Hospital Le Nhat Huy told Vietnam News, “The eel had bitten through the patient’s rectum and colon to escape into the abdominal cavity.”. According to the news outlet, a team of endoscopy experts and anesthesiologists at the hospital initially tried to retrieve the eel through colonoscopy, which proved ineffective, prompting the surgery. During the operation, doctors found the eel alive, stretching over 25 inches long and about four inches in diameter. The doctors removed the eel and conducted a thorough search for any other foreign objects, the outlet reported. After the removal of the eel, the surgeons also extracted a lemon from the patient’s rectum. Given the severe contamination from fecal matter in the abdominal cavity, the medical team opted to perform a colostomy to block feces from affecting the recently mended tissues, reports DCNF. Dr. Huy warned of the dangers of inserting live animals into the body, noting eels can survive in anaerobic conditions and can aggressively bite through the gastrointestinal tract. “People should never insert live animals through the anus to seek intense sensations due to the unforeseeable consequences,” Huy warned as reported by Vietnam News.