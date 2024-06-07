Sex, drugs and rock & roll, just another week in the life of Hunter Biden

The prosecution in the Hunter Biden trial rested its case on Friday, after a week of presenting evidence he lied on a gun application form, by saying he was not doing drugs at the time he bought a Colt Cobra revolver in 2018.The prosecutors claim the president’s son was a full-blown crack cocaine addict at the time. Hunter has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges in the gun case, facing up to 25 years in prison if convicted. Witnesses for the prosecution included Hallie Biden, Hunter’s sister in-law, who entered into a sexual relationship with Hunter after his brother, Beau, died from cancer. Also called to testify were Hunter’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, to whom he was married for 20 years and Zoe Kestan, who was involved with Biden, even while he carried on his relationship with Hallie. All three women testified to Hunter’s drug use. Another ‘witness’ for the prosecution was the infamous ‘laptop from hell’ that the New York Post reported four years ago contained scandalous content, including photos of Hunter consuming drugs, of him in compromising positions and situations with hookers and strippers, as well as photos of Hunter’s father, Joe and stepmother Jill, at family outings. When the Post exposed the existence of the computer, the White House and mainstream media, including MSNBC, CNN and others mounted what Harris Faulkner on FOX News called a coordinated effort to discredit the idea it was owned by Hunter, saying the laptop’s contents were a classic Russian disinformation campaign, designed to harm Joe Biden’s run for the presidency in 2020. Later, even the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, told a FOX reporter in a media briefing, “I think it's broadly known and widely known Peter, that there was a broad range of Russian disinformation.” Faulkner said it was ironic that, after numerous agencies of the federal government denied the existence of the laptop, a federal agency confirmed it belonged to the younger Biden. The laptop’s contents also include a myriad of credit card receipts, legal documents and more. The prosecution in Hunter’s trial was prepared to debunk the ‘Russian disinformation’ claim, bringing as evidence a laptop wrapped in plastic, which was given to FBI Special Agent, Erika Jensen on the stand, who, after checking the serial number, said it did belong to Hunter Biden. .Hallie Biden testified on Thursday, recalling how she discovered the gun and disposed of it, but first testifying Hunter got her to do crack cocaine in the summer of 2018, adding she was “embarrassed” and regretted “that time of my life.” Hallie said she discovered the gun on October 23, 2018, adding Hunter had shown up at her home looking worse for wear. “He was tired, exhausted, looked like he hadn’t slept,” Hallie testified. When the prosecutor asked if Hunter was on drugs at the time, Hallie responded he “could have been.” She said she went to Hunter’s truck “to clean out any drugs or alcohol in the car, in an effort to help him get or stay sober.” Inside the truck she said she found “trash and clothes, I found remnants of crack cocaine, paraphernalia, oh, and the gun, obviously.” .“I panicked and I wanted to get rid of them,” she said of the Colt Cobra revolver and ammunition. “I didn’t want him to hurt himself or (for) my kids to find it and hurt themselves.” “I considered hiding it somewhere, but I was afraid one of my children would find it. I was afraid to kind of touch it. I didn’t know if it was loaded.” She testified she put the gun into a plastic shopping bag, then into a brown leather pouch and drove to a local grocery store, disposing of the pouch in a garbage can. “I was so flustered from the whole thing,” she said. “I realize it was a stupid idea now, but I was just panicking.” She did not tell Hunter she got rid of the gun, but when he discovered it was gone, he sent a text message to Hallie which said, “Did you take that from me?” “He was angry with me,” she testified Thursday. When she confessed what she did with the gun, she said Hunter told her “to go look for it.” “When I looked for it and didn’t find it, he told me to file a police report for it,” Hallie said. “Because it was registered in his name.” The gun was discovered by a homeless man, who turned it into police, who searched the serial number, which led them to Hunter Biden and the charges he is facing.Jill Biden has been in the front row of the courtroom every day, but Friday, even while flying back and forth over the Atlantic, where President Biden was at ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. On Thursday evening, President Biden, in an interview aired on ABC-TV, was asked if he would consider pardoning his son if he was found guilty. Biden said no, adding he would accept the outcome of the trial. Hunter’s defence team opened its case Friday morning, then adjourned at midday, to continue on Monday, with speculation arising the president’s son might take the stand and testify in his defence.